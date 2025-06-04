Tammy Slaton Expresses Concern Ahead of Skin Removal Surgery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This much we already know:

Tammy Slaton has lost a great deal of weight. It’s astounding, really.

On the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, however, viewers were taken back in time to learn at least one way in which the reality star was helped along the way in this weight loss journey:

Skin removal surgery.

(TLC)

On this installment, the TLC personality said was finally approved for the procedure and was excited over the prospect — but also fearful.

“Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” Tammy explained on air, adding of her concerns:

“I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”

It’s unclear exactly when this episode was filmed, but many months ago certainly.

Slaton did, indeed, go through with this procedure and it’s a major reason why she feels confident strutting around these days in a bathing suit.

Tammy Slaton says she has lost over 500 pounds. (TLC)

The 38-year-old continued on the June 3 episode:

“I’m going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It’s scary but rewarding at the same time.”

Tammy, of course, has been candid for well over a year now when it comes to chronicling her 500-pound weight loss journey… both on the show and on her social media accounts.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to feel when I wake up from surgery and look down at myself,” Slaton went on.

“Even showering is going to be so much different because — I’m not trying to be nasty, y’all, I’m sorry — but I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there and it’s kind of deep. In less than a week, I’m not going to have that.”

Tammy Slaton has lost so much weight. We’re seriously in awe. (TLC)

Back in December, Slaton said on air that this surgery would be delayed due to her vaping habit.

She was psyched for it to happen at some point, however.

“I just want to be able to walk around better without losing balance,” Tammy detailed at the time. “It’s hard to walk because of the skin. I walk like a daggone penguin. My belly goes this way and I’m going that way.”

She later added with enthusiasm:

“I’ve been waiting to hear that I can get my skin removal for so long. When I get rid of the skin, I’m going to be a brand-new me. Better. I’m going to become a model and walk the catwalk.”

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

At her peak weight, Slaton was over 700 pounds.

She’s now below 300.

Tammy kicked off her weight loss journey after a medical incident in 2022 when she was placed in a medically induced coma and lost 115 pounds in 30 days during her hospital stay.

By July of that year, the engaged star has qualified for bariatric surgery.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But to me it was huge,” Slaton told People Magazine in late 2023.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle and not having to use an extender now.

“So I mean, just what seems minor to people, is giant to me.