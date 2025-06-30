Alabama Barker Gets Real About Battle with “Severe” Mental Health Struggles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alabama Barker is keeping it real.

And, unfortunately, this means opening up about some really challenging mental health issues of late.

In a recent TikTok upload, the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler delved into her “severe” health anxiety, including the “real and scary” symptoms she often experiences.

It’s been an ongoing and very difficult struggle for the teenager.

Alabama Barker attends Beautyconâ„¢ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon)

“It’s more than just worrying. it’s a constant fight with my own mind. Some days it feels like I’m sinking, stuck in a fight-or-flight state I can’t escape,” Barker said in this candid video.

“My symptoms are real and scary: dizziness, head pressure, eye floaters, light sensitivity, derealization, and extreme fatigue.

“I have low iron, I can’t drive, I avoid cars, and I miss out on normal things people don’t even think twice about. Even when doctors say I’m okay, I don’t feel okay.”

Wow, huh? This is so terribly sad.

Alabama Barker attends Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)

We’re sure Barker isn’t the only person to feel this way, a fact she acknowledged in her post.

“I’m sharing this because health anxiety is invisible,” she said. “But very real and no one should feel alone in it, this is something I felt was important to share we are all in this together!”

The young star’s video included images and clips of herself in the hospital… including footage of her checking her vitals on pulse oximeters. It was also set to a TikTok audio of a poem about anxiety penned by user Josie Balka.

The poem reads in part:

“Anxiety and I do everything together. That sounds better than saying I do everything with anxiety, but I do everything.

We wake up and go to sleep together. We think everyone hates us together. I hate us together. Anxiety and I do everything together. We’re roommates. We live together. Although some days it doesn’t feel much like living. It feels more like unease and discomfort, and struggling through conversations, and wondering if you said too much or too little or the wrong thing.

It doesn’t feel like living, it feels like floating except heavily and hunger with no appetite and butterflies, but bad ones, it feels like I’m dying, and anxiety agrees.

Alabama Barker attends the SZA and TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)

This video wasn’t the first time Barker has told it like it is when it comes to her health and everyday concerns.

In August 2023, the rapper shared a TikTok in which she trashed body-shaming trolls, taking specia; aim at a slate of unflattering paparazzi images released at the time.

Barker then addressed her weight gain, saying she’d been diagnosed with a “thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease.”

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.