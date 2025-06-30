Courtney Stodden Exposes Dr. Drew Over Televised Breast Exam: I Was 16!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Courtney Stodden is calling out Dr. Drew Pinsky.

And, from the sound of things, this is long overdue.

Back in 2011, Stodden was only 16 when the TV doctor decided that a televised breast exam was totally appropriate.

A decade and a half later, Stodden is no longer a teenager, no longer a child bride, and no longer keeping quiet.

In 2011, a 16-year-old Courtney Stodden underwent a live breast exam on television. (Image Credit: The CW)

Dr. Drew aired a breast exam of 16-year-old Courtney Stodden

Was 2011 a different time? Yes, technically, absolutely.

But not so different that any part of this was okay.

At that time. Dr. Drew Pinsky had Courtney Stodden on his Lifechangers daytime talk show.

In addition to discussing 16-year-old child marriage to Dough Hutcherson, who was in his 50s at the time, Dr. Drew addressed rumors that Stodden had breast implants.

As you can see from this nauseating clip, the live ultrasound of Stodden’s breasts shows an unidentified object.

The technician on hand does determine that it might be something like a bone.

Stodden — who was only 16 at the time — jokes that, if it is an implant, it happened without their knowledge or consent.

We mentioned that 2011 was not an era when this sort of thing was commonplace.

Notably, even the YouTube comments on this video (some going back over a dozen years) express outrage and disgust at the segment.

A nauseating 2011 scene in which Courtney Stodden, at 16, undergoes a breast exam on television. (Image Credit: The CW)

Time does not, in fact, heal all wounds

On Friday, June 27, Courtney Stodden took to Instagram to call out Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Fighting for my sanity while Dr. Drew has other adults examine my 16-year-old [breasts] on national TV,” she wrote atop the video.

In the caption, they commented: “@drdrewpinsky been hiding from this for years … makes me very sad.”

Commenters were quick to affirm Stodden’s outrage. Some also pointed out how common it is for people to take years to process how they were mistreated.

“It can take years before a person can realize what they were exposed to was deeply traumatizing and affecting them so good for you Court, hope you’re getting healing this is something that doesn’t happen overnight,” one commenter wrote.

“I am rebuilding this woman every single day with the support of all my STODDENISTAS,” Stodden replied.

“Thank you for shining light on how trauma works for those who don’t understand the impact it has on the human development.”

The number of grown adults who decided that a breast exam of a child bride made good television is simply inexcusable. Courtney Stodden has always deserved better. (Image Credit: The CW)

Courtney Stodden has come a long way

In 2018, Courtney Stodden filed to divorce Doug.

Becoming an adult yourself helps you to realize just how young a 16-year-old is, and what sort of adult would want to marry one.

In 2021, Stodden came out as nonbinary. They use she/they pronouns. Late last year, Courtney remarried — this time, as an adult.

She’s made so much progress, and we always want good things for her. But that does not mean that they do not have every right to address those who wrong and failed them along the way.