Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughters Clash as Sami Accuses Lola of …

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughters are not getting along.

When Sami Sheen called out her sister, it wasn’t over a sisterly squabble. Though there’s plenty of that in their history.

Once again using her platform for a good cause, Sami is accusing Lola of outright bigotry.

Apparently, confronting her 20-year-old sister privately didn’t work. So now, she’s going public.

Sami Sheen is calling out Lola Sheen

On Wednesday, June 18, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami took to TikTok to call out her sister, Lola.

21-year-old Sami did not mince words, accusing 20-year-old Lola of being “homophobic and transphobic.”

She expressed heartbreak over her sister’s alleged bigotry — taking the sisterly spat public while explaining that this is now how they grew up.

“My mom did an amazing job,” Sami praised Denise Richards, “raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun.”

She then lamented: “So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now.”

Sami explained why she took this public, noting that Lola has her reposts public, and “she has been reposting this man’s stuff.”

What did Lola share?

In this case, “this man” is a podcaster named Bryce Crawford. He is a Christian influencer who is known for “street preaching” and overall seems to take a “content creator” approach to Christianity — or, some argue, a Christian approach to content creation.

One of Crawford’s TikTok videos shows him explaining that he believes that being transgender is “perverted and sin.” Though his tone is conversational and not openly hostile, his words come across very differently.

Another video, which various outlets note has since been deleted, showed Crawford appearing to mock participants in a Pride event. That sounds more openly hostile, but we are relying solely upon descriptions of the video.

“It disgusts me, because it’s so sad that she’s this conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this,” Sami remarked. “I understand that everyone has their own beliefs, but you don’t have to be transphobic or homophobic.”

She recalled an instance when she had invited Lola to attend a Pride celebration, at which time her younger sister allegedly “laughed in [her] face.”

When it comes to topics like marriage equality, she reported that Lola once addressed the subject by telling her: “I think every woman needs a man to provide for them.”

Will Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ girls make up?

Before going public, Sami Sheen shared that she tried to talk to Lola about this in private messages. Lola ignored her, then blew her off, and ultimately appeared to block her.

Lola is 20 years old. Youth could never excuse bigotry, but it can explain why a young adult who is searching for belonging might look in the wrong places for a sense of meaning and community.

There are many roads to bigoted radicalization. Using religion as a weapon to turn people against their friends and neighbors just for being who they are is heinous, but it happens.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to talking someone down from a hateful extreme. Sometimes, you just have to wait for them to come back to reality. And to hope that they haven’t alienated everyone past the point of no return.