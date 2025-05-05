Rihanna: PREGNANT with Baby #3! Check Out Her Baby Bump!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The stars came out for the 2025 MET Gala.

But so did a certain singer’s protruding stomach and that has become the talk of all Tinseltown.

Yes, folks. Rihanna is pregnant with her third baby, as evidenced by her walking of the red carpet in New York City on Monday night… looking like this:

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

As you can see above, Rihanna must be fairly far along with her pregnancy because her baby bump was in full display in this light blue skin-tight two-piece outfit, which was donned along with a headpiece outside of the Carlyle Hotel.

The beloved artist carried simply stunned all onlookers.

Rihanna is already the mother of two kids along with A$AP Rocky, RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months.

The rapper was nowhere to be seen at this annual event; neither he nor his expecting girlfriend have said anything about the bundle of joy that is sure to arrive at some point this summer.

There it is! Rihanna’s third baby bump! (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Last year, though, the artist made no secret of her desire to expand her family.

“[I’ll have] as many kids as God wants me to have,” she told Elle in April 2024. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

We don’t know the gender or the due date at the moment.

But rumors of a Rihanna’s pregnancy started to make the rounds just a few weeks ago. There was only so long she could hide it with a (blessed) figure that currently looks this way.

Rihanna looks downright gorgeous here while pregnant with baby number three. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna and A$AP Rockey, who began dating in 2020, announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2022.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh-t. We just had fun,” she candidly told Vogue in April 202. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Simple and sort of lovely, wouldn’t you say?

“You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she told British Vogue in February 2023 of being a parent.

“You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The couple mostly keeps to themselves, but Rihanna hasn’t been able to help but gush over her man any time the topic is broached.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she told British Vogue in February 2023.

“We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”