Victoria Beckham Living a ‘Nightmare’ as Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz …

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz quashed feud rumors years ago.

But now, this new family conflict is beyond them.

Reports of a feud between Brooklyn and Romeo have carried a lot of weight. Brooklyn keeps skipping out on family events — even his dad’s birthday.

A new report details that Victoria is facing her “worst nightmare” as she is unable to soothe ruffled family feathers.

Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham arrives for the Premiere of the movie ‘Lola’ at the Bruin theatre, in Los Angeles, on February 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn & Nicola to get along with everyone

According to a new report by The Sun, Victoria Beckham is feeling the full weight of the family rift as son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz face off against Romeo Beckham.

And, even though she is not the target of the feud, it’s eating her up inside.

“This is Victoria’s worst nightmare,” an inside source reported.

“The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola,” the insider then claimed.

“And,” the source insisted, “there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding.”

Allegedly, Brooklyn’s wife and mom clashed in 2022.

The insider added: “But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”

Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham (L) and US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie “Lola” at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the feud all about?

Most recently, it has been impossible to ignore that Victoria’s handsome 26-year-old son and his wife, Nicola, have been avoiding public family gatherings.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s fashion show.

The most conspicuous examples were David Beckham’s birthday celebrations. Yes, celebrations, plural.

Numerous famous faces attended his party in Miami and London. But his eldest son — and his daughter-in-law — were not among them.

Romeo Beckham attends the Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere at Villa Miani on March 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Officially, we don’t have a formal declaration of what the beef is. But reports consistently outline that it’s not about David or Victoria at all.

Instead, as we previously explained, Brooklyn is reportedly in a feud with Romeo.

Romeo is dating model Kim Turnbull … who, years ago, dated Brooklyn.

Oddly enough, an inside source claimed to Page Six that “It’s just an excuse to find an argument.” Which suggests that there is some other, underlying issue.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And the problem with Romeo’s girlfriend is … ?

If it is about Romeo dating the same girl Brooklyn once dated, this isn’t about jealousy. Brooklyn is happily married, and reportedly worries over Turnbull’s motives.

Look, maybe it’s innocuous. Maybe she has a type for ludicrously handsome young men.

David and Victoria seem to be good producers of them.

But it seems that this conflict is enough for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to all but ghost David and Victoria and even ditch the Met Gala earlier this week. Whatever it is, it seems serious.