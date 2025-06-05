Mackenzie McKee & Khesanio Hall Welcome Twin Girls, Reveal Unique Names!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mackenzie McKee has welcomed her twins with fiance Khesanio Hall.

Early this spring, we reported that Mackenzie was pregnant.

She had undergone IVF, even documenting the process on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, to get this far.

This was not an easy journey or an easy delivery. But her baby girls are here!

On Monday, June 2, Mackenzie McKee welcomed twin daughters via C-section.

She spoke to People on Wednesday to break the news.

“I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls,” she expressed.

“And I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”

“Welcome to the world Ja’Kharie Angie Hall and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram.

“Both named after our moms, the most beautiful ladies who mean everything to us,” she explained.

“Born 31 1/2 weeks. 5,0, and 5,4. Both 17 inches long and O so beautiful,” Mackenzie gushed.

“Mom and Dad are over the moon and so happy, the cries we cried when we heard those first cries. We are so in love.”

Mackenzie McKee appears in this scene from an episode of the MTV series, Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

About those names …

Both Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall’s mothers have a nickname of “Angie” and, she explained, an actual name of “Angella.” That is an unusual spelling!

Earlier in the spring. Mackenzie explained that because both parents have three-syllable names, their children would, too.

She also planned on J-names, she explained, because all of Khesanio’s mother’s existing grandkids already have J-names. That’s an explanation, sure.

“Mackenzie has done so well with our beautiful girls and I’m super proud of her!” Khesanio gushed to People.

“Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah came out so smoothly and all three of them are doing well, thank God!” he expressed.

Khesanio then proudly raved:

“This is easily the happiest day of my life!”

Mackenzie McKee on an of Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

This was not the easiest delivery

Though both daughters were born safely and placed in NICU, the C-section meant that Mackenzie had to undergo hours of blood transfusion. She will also have a lengthy recovery ahead of her.

Even a week before the delivery, she received a diagnosis of pre-eclampsia and had to be hospitalized.

Mackenzie’s previous pregnancies were all difficult and high-risk.

We are all relieved that she and her newborns made it through, and wish mother and daughters a speedy and full recovery.