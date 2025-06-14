Kristen Doute Gives Birth to First Child... EVER!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blessed news this week out of the Bravo universe:

Kristen Doute is a first-time mother!

The Valley star and fiancé Luke Brodrick welcomed a baby girl named Kaia Lily on June 11, according to Doute herself.

Kristen Doute attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“She’s here, and we still can’t believe it. Luke is even hotter as a dad, and I just feel so lucky,” Doute told Us Weekly on June 13 to confirm her baby’s arrival.

“And even though I haven’t slept or showered in two days, seeing our daughter and finally being able to hold her makes it all worth it. We’re completely overwhelmed with love and so grateful for her — our lives are already changed completely.”

The couple chose the aforementioned name, which translate from Hawaiian into “the sea,” based on their affection for the state in which they got engaged.

“We knew we wanted our baby name to have something to do, or revolve around, water,” she told the magazine. “Lillies are my favorite flower. They’re associated with new beginnings, beauty, and also the name Lily indicates a ‘gentle and compassionate nature, suggesting a kind and caring personality.’”

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute attend “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Doute announced she was expecting in November.

The pregnancy came about a year after Doute suffered a miscarriage in late 2023.

“In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route,” Kristen told People Magazine in November, explaining her journey to parenthood.

“The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination).”

Added the reality star:

“I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous, she added. “The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least!

“Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!”

Kristen Doute attends the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Us Weekly also broke the news of the new parents’ engagement in September 2024, revealing that Broderick proposed to Doute on a boat in Maui, earlier that month.

“It was a total surprise,” she told the outlet at the time. “I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person. I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés.”

We’re so very happy for the new mom, dad and their little girl. Congratulations all around!