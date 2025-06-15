Real Housewives Executive Dies Giving Birth to Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Bravo universe is mourning the loss of one of its own.

In truly horrible and tragic fashion.

Lauren Miller, an executive who worked on both The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Salt Lake City, died moments after giving birth to her newborn son, Jackson, according to her employer, Shed Media.

She passed away on June 9.

(Bravo)

“It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy,” this company, which produces several Bravo shows, captioned an Instagram tribute on June 12.

The message accompanied photos of Lauren, who is also mom to three-year-old daughter Emma, and her family.

“Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her,” the statement continued.

Following his mom’s passing, Jackson was placed in the NICU and later discharged; he is now home with his dad and sister.

“He has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ,” reads a section of GoFundMe page started in honor of Miller and her loved ones.

(Instagram)

This GoFundMe account was created by Miller’s co-workers to help raise funds for her husband, Kevin, and their two kids.

The update also stated that a charity that works with families after a maternal loss has offered her husband baby formula and diapers… and can connect Kevin with support groups.

“He has a long road ahead and we want to make sure we are there for him throughout,” the page reads.

Kevin, meanwhile, commented on Shed Media’s announcement: as follows:

“Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday. Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless.”

(Instagram)

Three days after Miller’s shocking passing, her colleague Sherri Pender posted this on the same GoFundMe page:

“This unimaginable loss is impossible to comprehend and the hole that Lauren has left in this world and in her own family, is an impossible one to ever fill. We are devastated for her beloved husband, Kevin, who must now unexpectedly take on the sole role of parenting their two children.

“That the day Lauren was so eagerly awaiting should end in tragedy is truly unfathomable.

“It was no secret how close she was to her entire family or how excited she was when she got to start her own.

“From getting engaged to Kevin and then getting married to becoming a mother with Emma and next with Jackson, Lauren beamed whenever she talked about all that she had with her beautiful family.”

A number of Housewives cast members have remarked on Shed Media’s announcement, with Orange County star Tamra Judge writing, “Prayers for her family & friends. This is absolutely heartbreaking.”