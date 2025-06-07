Michael Strahan Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michael Strahan has been divorced, married, and divorced again.

While most of us know Strahan as a television host and journalist, he also had a career in sports that spanned for years.

During all of that time, he has had relationships — including major ups and downs.

Here’s a quick review of the beloved anchor’s relationship history and where things stand today.

Michael Strahan speaks onstage during the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at Mahalia Jackson Theater on February 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan and Wanda Hutchins

From 1992 to 1996, Michael Strahan was married to Wanda Hutchins.

His first wife, she is a businesswoman, interior designer, and home decorator.

According to the internet, this was before Strahan’s “breakout season” within the world of sports, which took place in 1997.

Michael Strahan attends “Evolution of the Black Quarterback” premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Together, Strahan and Hutchins share a daughter, Tanita Strahan, and a son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

As a family, they resided in the same neighborhood in Houston where Strahan’s parents reside.

That home cost only a reported $163,000 at the time. That was the ’90s but, even so, it’s a sign of how far his proverbial star has risen in the decades since.

Michael Strahan attends the “BS High” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli

In 1999, Michael Strahan married Jean Muggli. He had met her at a spa, and the two fell in love.

Together, they share twin daughters. Isabella and Sophia were born in December of 2004.

However, the marriage ultimately did not last. The now former couple finalized their divorce in July of 2006.

Former NFL player and FOX NFL Sunday Pregame Analyst Michael Strahan speaks to the media during FOX Sports Media Day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Strahan and Muggli had an expensive divorce with court disagreements extending into 2007, when a judge ordered the couple to auction a $3.6 million New Jersey mansion and divide the proceeds. Not a sign of an amicable split!

In April of 2025, Muggli took to her Instagram page to post what some have interpreted as a vaguepost about Strahan.

“Narcissists don’t co-parent. They counter-parent,” the post read. “They don’t care about the collateral damage done to the children, as long as it hurts the other parent.” We obviously cannot confirm Muggli’s intentions for the post.

What about more recent relationships?

In August of 2009, Michael Strahan became engaged to Nicole Mitchell, who is Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife. They broke off the engagement and split in 2014.

Since about 2015, Strahan has been dating businesswoman Kayla Quick. She is the co-founder of FIZZNESS, a wellness supplement company.

The two tend to avoid the limelight with their relationship, which may sound odd for a couple that includes one of America’s most famous faces.