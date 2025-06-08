Kelly Clarkson Pregnant: All About Her Children

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Clarkson has been pregnant and welcomed two kids. Fans wonder if more are on the way.

After her long and messy divorce, people sometimes forget that she and her ex share children.

And after seeing her most recent performance, some speculate that Clarkson’s flirting has paid off.

Here is everything that we know about the singer and her pregnancy journey.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson is a mother of two

In 2012, Kelly Clarkson met Brandon Blackstock at that year’s Super Bowl and began dating.

The following year, they married — eloping.

Blackstock is the son of Clarkson’s former manager, Narvel Blackstock. (He is also the former stepson of Reba McEntire)

Seven years after marrying, however, Clarkson filed for divorce. What followed was years of ugly fighting over property and more.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In June of 2014, Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed a daughter, River Rose Blackstock.

Then, in April of 2016, they welcomed a son, Remington Alexander Blackstock.

Following the divorce, both children reside primarily with Clarkson.

Recently, rumors have arisen

When Kelly Clarkson performed on The Voice in May 2025, her fans cheered her on.

Some took a closer look at her dress and her overall appearance.

Though Clarkson has had to fend off Ozempic rumors in recent years due to weight loss, speculation arose that she might be pregnant.

Kelly Clarkson attends Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy)

And despite the ugly, prolonged battle with her ex, Clarkson has emphasized her intention to find love again.

During a somewhat recent interview on Today With Jenna And Friends, the polarizing singer expressed her hope to find love again.

And finding love again could potentially lead to having more children, one way or the other.

However, she stressed that she is not actively looking for love.

Instead, Clarkson explained, her focus is on her children.

There are no pregnancy indicators right now

In March of 2025, Clarkson celebrated the almost unbelievable 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

A show which, some speculate, could be on its way out.

At the end of the episode, a montage of photos of her children in their various appearances on the show played. Clarkson became emotional at the sight and, of course, at the memories.

It really feels like, if Kelly Clarkson were pregnant, we’d all know pretty quickly.

Between her TV schedule and how emotionally invested she is in her kids, it would be difficult for it to remain a secret for long.

Also? She’s 43. Pregnancy is possible in one’s forties, but becomes statistically unlikely over time.