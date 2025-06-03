Dolly Parton: Did She Snub Meghan Markle Due to ‘Toxic’ Brand?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Dolly Parton shun Meghan Markle?

If so, she’s part of a series of A-listers who have declined to close the distance with the Duchess of Sussex.

After years of a coordinated hate campaign, the mere mention of Markle is sometimes used for easy laughs.

Is her brand so toxic that even a living legend can’t risk a sit-down interview with her? Are the haters that powerful?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Is Meghan Markle facing rejection from A-listers left and right, including Dolly Parton?

During a recent appearance on an episode of the The Nerve with Maureen Callahan podcast, celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield alleged that Dolly Parton turned down Meghan Markle.

“Her team was livid,” Schofield claimed.

“Because no,” she continued, “they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle.”

“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” Schofield alleged.

(In addition to being a living legend, Parton is best known for music, acting, philanthropy, and for her very own theme park. She does have some household goods and beauty products attached to her brand, as well)

“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” Schofield characterized.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Is Dolly Parton’s team taking umbrage?

According to Schofield, Dolly Parton’s team sees this simple invite from Meghan Markle as exploitative.

“Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity,” she claimed.

It is unclear how Schofield allegedly obtained such detailed insider knowledge of the thoughts of Markle’s team and Parton’s.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

At this point, Callahan chimed in to label Parton as “authentic,” alleging that this is in contrast to Markle.

In an absurd instance of hyperbole, she said that the two sitting down would be a “spontaneous combustion of good versus evil.”

Her implication being that Meghan Markle, an actress who married a guy and sells jam, is evil.

Callahan went on to label Markle “a fake royal” and to disparage her “fake kitchen.” Some people are very silly.

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Didn’t Carl Thomas Dean pass away three months ago?

This might be a good time to mention something important. There is a timing element to all of this.

Late this winter, Dolly Parton lost her husband. He passed away at 82.

It is entirely possible that Parton might be turning down just about all invites right now.

It doesn’t have to be fear of backlash from Markle-haters.

Maybe she just needs some time.