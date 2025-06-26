Jonathan Knight Says ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Has Been Canceled Amid Ongoing HGTV …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news for fans of Jonathan Knight and his beloved home renovation show:

Knight announced today that Farmhouse Fixer has come to an end after three seasons.

The New Kids on the Block star-turned-television personality says the decision to ax the show was entirely HGTV‘s, and he admits he’s still not quite clear on the reasons.

Home Renovator Jonathan Knight of ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ speaks on the ‘Personal Reinvention to Home Renovation: How HGTV Finds Fresh Star Vehicles for Established Talent’ panel during the HGTV portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Jonathan Knight confirms fans’ worst fears

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Knight updated fans on his latest career developments and thanked fans on behalf of both himself and his Farmhouse co-star, Kristina Crestin.

“Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” Knight wrote on Wednesday.

“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he continued, adding:

“Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Jonathan and Kristin also appeared on 2024’s Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, alongside Knight’s brother and fellow NKOTB singer Jordan Knight.

Knight also appeared on the last two seasons of Rock the Block, but for now, it looks as though his association with HGTV has come to an end.

News of the cancelation comes at a time when HGTV appears to be cutting costs by ending several beloved series:

Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block attends the New Kids On The Block Press Conference at Madison Square Garden on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

HGTV cancels four shows in a single week

On Sunday, hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas revealed on Instagram that their show Bargain Block “may not be” airing for “much longer” (per People magazine). That cancelation seems to have now been confirmed.

Two days later, couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson announced that HGTV had cancelled their show, Married to Real Estate after four seasons.

Shortly thereafter, Izzy Does It star Izzy Battres also shared that his series “won’t be returning for another season,” in the comments on a recent Instagram post.

“But the support, the messages, the love—it’s all meant the world!” he captioned the post.

“We didn’t get the green light for a second season, but we’re leaving this experience full of gratitude,” he later confirmed in the comments.

HGTV has yet to comment publicly on the slew of allegations — or the complaints that the network seems to be cutting ties with its most diverse casts — but the network will likely issue a statement in the coming weeks.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.