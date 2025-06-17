Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reverse Policy on Kids, Sack PR Team in …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done what the British news media would call a “U-turn.”

Her Father’s Day tribute to her husband showed the faces of their royal children.

This has been against their policy for a long time. But there may be a reason for the abrupt change.

It turns out that Meghan and Harry sacked a bunch of their PR team. Following this Red Wedding, their new “disruptive” agency may be pushing for big changes like this.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024.. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Something is different about this Meghan Markle Father’s Day tribute to Prince Harry

On Sunday, June 15, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share a beautiful Father’s Day tribute.

It was not to her own infamous father, Thomas Markle.

Instead, it was to Prince Harry, her beloved husband and the father of her children.

The clip spans about 100 seconds, and acts as a window into the Sussex family’s very private life.

In addition to being downright adorable, the video marks a dramatic departure from previous policy.

Though fans have seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet before, this video shows the children’s actual faces.

That is unexpected, given how much the family values privacy.

It also comes alongside another major change that some speculate could be related.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Harry and Meghan have been cleaning house

Recent reports have shed light on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry firing in-house PR experts.

In their place, teh two have hired Method Communications, an agency with a reputation for being “disruptive.”

Recently, Meghan has shared a throwback video of her dancing while pregnant.

She also shared a look at a trip to Disneyland. These, some speculate, may be due to this new agency’s input.

Duke of Sussex, looks at his wife Meghan Markle as she waves at attendees on arrival to the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hello! Magazine was the first to report the departure of staffers like LA-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson. Others, it seems, have followed.

A slew of departures can be a sign of distress, a signal that someone is changing tactics, or both.

Some have suggested that rumors that Meghan is “difficult” (which is possible, though we struggle to think of a single famous man about whom such claims have circulated and become accepted as fact) are behind the exit of as many as six employees.

But is that the most likely explanation?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich has characterized the turnover as a “bloodbath.” And, for those involved, it may feel that way.

For nearly a decade, Meghan Markle has been the target of a relentless hate campaign and the butt of numerous jokes.

Perhaps they felt that it was time to go on the offensive.

We hope that this new PR venture works out. Meghan seems like a nice, earnest woman who is, worst case scenario, a little cringe sometimes.

Maybe their new team can help people to see that.