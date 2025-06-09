Meghan Markle Isn’t Surprised ‘Prudish’ Brits Hated Her Twerking Video: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, Meghan Markle celebrated daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday in epic fashion.

First, she posted a never-before-seen photo from the day that Lilibet was born.

And then the duchess outdid herself with a video that showed her twerking in the delivery room alongside Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Putting in twerk

The goal of the impromptu dance party was to induce labor. Meghan was several days past her due date, and vigorous movement has been known to speed the process along.

As the Sussexes hoped, Meghan delivered a healthy baby girl later that day. An added bonus of their dance-off was that it delivered a viral moment four years later.

The video made waves at the perfect time, as Meghan recently rolled out her lifestyle brand, and she’s on the comeback trail following a succession of minor controversies.

So the positive reaction to her twerking video — and the resulting free advertising — has surely been a welcome phenomenon.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

A mixed response

Of course, not everyone is thrilled with Meg’s latest post. As usual, her critics in the UK are turning up their noses at what they see as an appalling breach in royal etiquette.

Fortunately, Meghan’s not letting the haters rain on her parade.

“Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit,” a source close to the situation tells the Daily Mail.

“She and her team count it [the video] as a ‘win,’ which can only be a boost for sales. Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the UK market,” the insider continues, adding:

“Meghan doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar. Americans thought the twerking video was hilarious and relatable.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meghan’s wine line win

The “hilarious and relatable” vibes are right on time, as Meghan is reportedly preparing to launch her own line of wines and spirits.

“The rosé wine is only the first product in what she and Netflix hope will be a substantial alcohol range, which will include ready-made cocktails and luxury items like flower-infused gin,” says the insider.

“Expect the new products to include more jams like strawberry. She has been exploring lemon curd, which is a very English thing. It’s not something most Americans know about.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

According to Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, Meghan’s audience skews young (and American) and her recent efforts reflect those trends:

“Meghan wants to connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments,” Schiffer told the Mail.

“She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is. Brits have certain standards they expect of royalty. Americans don’t care. To us it’s a soap opera.”

In other words, Meghan has reached a point where she doesn’t need to worry about what the royals think about her.

And we’re sure it’s a glorious feeling.