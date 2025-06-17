Kody Brown Gay? Sister Wives Fans Question Star’s “Naughty” Confession

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kody Brown gay?

This is a question suddenly being bantered about across the Internet in the wake of the Sister Wives patriarch sitting down on Sunday for an interview with Sukanya Krishnan.

At one point on this one-on-one special, viewers watched Kody previously confess to a “sexual experience” he had in college, something that later prompted Christine to accuse her ex of betrayal.

(TLC)

After the footage aired, Krishnan asked Kody if there were any similar experiences he was hiding, to which he claimed there were not… but that there were “other options that got close.”

The father of 18 even referred to his past behavior as “wild” and “Mormon naughty,” explaining what he meant by the latter term as follows:

“I would kiss and hug, but no actual intercourse.”

After the host tried to joke about Kody avoiding “home runs” back in the day, Kody changed his tune and shot back:

“You know, out of respect for my wife, I’m going to quit discussing this with you.”

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

Kody, of course, is married to Robyn Brown these days — and no one else. Meri, Janelle and Christine have all left him over the past three-plus years.

“You guys can act like it’s the world’s business all you want,” Kody also huffed on air this past Sunday evening, growing agitated over his private life being made public.

Krishnan insisted to Kody that they were “just having some fun,” as sex is something Christine also brought up with the host during her interview to wrap up Season 19.

But Kody was done.

“No, we’re not talking about my sexuality,” he responded. “No, come on. That was crossing the line.”

Kody Brown is notoriously awful at tracking his money. (TLC)

While Krishnan assured her guest that she wasn’t talking about his sexuality and was actually talking about his relationship with Robyn, Kody insisted, “that was not a cool discussion.”

He then tried to move on.

But social media has become obsessed with both Kody’s quotes and his defensiveness.

“The way he frames this sexual experience, it sounds more like he was trying to come out to Robyn and Meri,” one fan posted on the Sister Wives’ Facebook page. “And then when he gets mad at Suki, and she wasn’t even going there.”

Another agreed, writing:

“I felt he was swimming in that pool too and then said it was too personal to discuss even though he’s the one who brought it up. Suki dropped the ball on that one.”

(Facebook)

During an episode of Sister Wives that aired in January, Kody (who has compared himself to Batman) mentioned that he had a “lover in college.”

“It was a little tryst. I was a naughty boy, based on my faith,” Brown said back then, admitting that he lost his virginity to this “lover” and was very upset with himself as a result.

“It was devastating to me, it was heartbreaking,” he added.

“When purity is everything in the church I was in, that was everything. It’s like you’re working your way back for it.”