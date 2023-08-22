Unhinged TikTok Describes Protecting Husband from "Triggering" Oppenheimer Nudity

Oppenheimer is a critically acclaimed film. It’s not the best or highest grossing film of the year, but it’s a phenomenon.

The story involves war, the atrocity of the atomic bomb, human suffering. And there are moments during which Florence Pugh is unclothed.

To most mature adults, a couple of minutes of nudity in a three-hour film is no big deal. Boobs exist. It’s fine.

If you are a deeply troubled person — or married to one — however, it’s a problem. And that’s how one woman’s alarming TikTok has made the rounds on social media this week.

Jourdan Kehr went viral in August of 2023 for her unintentionally farcical how-to guide about watching Oppenheimer with her husband. (TikTok)

Sometimes, we have to acknowledge that a deeply harmful person is going through some painful inner turmoil.

That doesn’t excuse their actions if they are making the world a worse place. But it helps explain why they are lashing out.

And that, unfortunately, is exactly what is going on with TikTok user @thatsnotlove, Jourdan Kehr of West Virginia.

Jourdan has devoted her entire brand to pushing the idea that pornography is evil.

We’re not talking about someone talking about abuse or corruption from porn studios.

She conflates what consenting adults do on camera with human trafficking, CSAM, and pedophilia.

Now, it seems that she is extending the “porn” label and all of the alleged destruction that goes with it to the appearance of bare breasts.

Like, bare breasts in a normal movie.

Specifically, Florence Pugh’s breasts in this summer’s Oppenheimer. A film about war and the invention of the nuclear bomb, and this (we shudder to say) “influencer” feels concerned about breasts.

If you watch the now-deleted video of Jourdan ranting about how she protected her husband from briefly seeing another woman’s breasts, you might not realize what she’s talking about at first.

She describes a fear that her husband will be “triggered” during the film, and how he rests his head on her shoulder during certain scenes.

You might assume that she’s talking about the film’s depiction of suicide. That can be triggering. Or the war. Or he could have epilepsy! Instead, it’s about the unmitigated horror of … the human body.

“Okay so I research everything before we watch it but especially this movie,” Jourdan noted.

“Obviously I heard about it, yes we wanted to see it, it has an amazing rating,” she added. “We prepared ourselves.”

Jourdan admitted: “I didn’t know when the scene was going to happen and I also didn’t understand how the scene was happening.”

After sharing that the sight of Florence Pugh seated topless in a chair was “difficult to avoid,” Jourdan explained how she and her husband always have a “game plan” when they do anything.

“We talk about things, like ‘What if you get triggered? What if I’d get triggered?’” she detailed, as if this were normal in this context.

That could be extremely sensible for someone with PTSD, with OCD, even with certain types of disordered eating. But those are … real problems. Problems that exist.

Jourdan Kehr mimed how her husband shielded his eyes from the horror of a human woman having a body during Oppenheimer. (TikTok)

“When the scene came up, when things were happening, he literally closed his eyes and laid his head on my shoulder,” Jourdan shared.

“Then I would just let him know whenever it was over,” she detailed.

This would be a very sweet story if it were about a debilitating phobia. But this is not that.

“Have a plan and talk about it before you go,” she urged her followers.

As if this were a real problem that anyone in their right mind would need to prepare themselves for. It is not.

Meanwhile, her video broke containment. Instead of only the denizens of TikTok seeing her post, she became Twitter’s main character.

In a follow-up video, Jourdan doubled down on her absurd video, claiming that she suffered “betrayal trauma.” What?

“I went through betrayal trauma 10 months ago after nine years of marriage, 10 years of being in a completely monogamous relationship,” she described.

Oh no, did her husband cheat? (No)

“I was fully under the belief that he didn’t look at other women, he didn’t self pleasure at other women, porn was the furthest thing from my mind,” Jourdan described.

“I never would have thought or believed that he was using porn,” she said.

“But he was and I found out about it on September 17, 2022,” Jourdan recalled. “That was the hardest day of my life. It was the hardest following weeks and following months of my life.”

“Betrayal trauma has changed me as person inside and out,” Jourdan insisted.

“It put me through a lot of stress. It put me through a lot of pain,” she listed. Sure. “It put me through sickness. It put me through depression. Gave me a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety.”

We wish that she had gotten help for her obvious issues. Instead, she has chosen to make this her husband’s problem — and everyone else’s.

If you look at the rest of Jourdan’s TikTok page, you can see that it’s more of the same. She is clearly a deeply troubled person.

In various posts, she repeats alarming anti-sex worker talking points. These are the kinds that you see from the anti-sex worker hate groups who tried to pressure payment processors to shut down most of OnlyFans.

Whatever her underlying issues are, they are not an excuse for her spread of malice and misinformation. But we still hope that she can find help.

Just for the record, “porn addiction” doesn’t seem to be a real thing. Not according to, you know, the medical community. It’s mostly a right-wing talking point to shame people for human sexuality.

But Jourdan seems to believe that merely viewing pornography at all is a transgression.

Spouses can set boundaries for each other, sure. But this is a woman who desperately needs help, because normal and healthy expressions of human sexuality should not cause her “trauma.”