Hailey Bieber Flaunts Wedding Ring Amid Endless Divorce Chatter

Forgive the way-too-obvious pun here, but:

Hailey Bieber has a message for the non-Beliebers.

In a reposted video shared to her Instagram Story June 22, the model is seen applying her Rhode peptide lip product — with help from the brand’s limited edition compact mirror, in case you wanna purchase it — while clearly putting a certain piece of jewelry on display:

Her wedding ring.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue))

To some observers, this may not have come across as a big deal.

What’s noteworthy about a married woman flashing her large diamond?!?

Others, however, are well aware that Hailey recently stepped out in New York City without her wedding ring on — and without husband Justin Bieber by her side.

After this sighting, the singer posted a grainy photo on a plane to Instagram, captioning it with a broken heart emoji and once again fueling rumors that he and Hailey are headed for a divorce.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey admitted to W Magazine last July, adding at the time:

“‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Perhaps this is true.

But Justin Bieber has seemed anything but happy of late, ranting online about God and drugs and anger … while getting physical with photographers on occasion and showing off his drug use.

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” Hailey continued about a year ago, citing all of this divorce chatter.

“I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Still.

While Hailey has talked in this seemingly general way about her marriage and sort of taken the high road when it comes to the critics out there, her spouse just continues to let it up.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” the singer wrote last week online.

“Conflict is part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

Very fair. But was this comment directed as his wife?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite all the rumors out there, and possibly all the tension between her and Justin, Hailey does seem committed to her marriage.

“You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know?” Hailey explained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2022, summing things up in a way by adding:

“There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”