Lizzo Claps Back at Ozempic Accusations: Why Do You Follow Me?!

Is Lizzo an Ozempic girlie? We’ll let her answer that herself.

Though Lizzo has contended with body-shaming trolls many times before, these insidious evils in our society love to take on new forms.

One form of body-shaming can even take place after someone has lost weight.

In this case, weirdos in Lizzo’s mentions are accusing her of using Ozempic to shed pounds. She’s setting them straight.

Lizzo attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Did Lizzo use Ozempic to lose weight? (No)

Under one of Lizzo’s recent Instagram posts, which you can see below, a commenter wrote: “did she use ozempic or did she snort coke.”

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide injections. This life-saving medication for diabetes patients can also slow the metabolism to a crawl, and thus has controversially become a method of luxury weight loss for the rich.

Cocaine can cause weight loss (or weight gain), as the illegal stimulant can suppress appetite as it effectively rewrites your brain’s pleasure-reward functions.

Naturally, publicly replying to an Instagram post with Ozempic accusations is unhinged behavior. And, with rare exceptions, it’s intentionally insulting.

“Whyyyy do u follow me?” Lizzo replied the following day. That is an excellent question. Barring situations like academic research or work, why would someone follow someone whom they clearly dislike?

In Lizzo’s case, some people follow her simply because her existence enrages them. They vent their frustrations in their own lives by saying cruel things to and about her. It makes them feel better — and, they hope, make her feel worse.

No, Lizzo did not use Ozempic for luxury weight loss

On Saturday, September 21, two days after the comment, Lizzo paraphrased the troll’s question in a meme font intended for mockery.

“‘oZeMpIc oR cOkE?’ – a fan,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. This time, she had more to share.

Her tongue-in-cheek video included an on-screen caption: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Lizzo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When thousands of vicious jerks are hurling insults at you every single day on the internet, it helps to put a positive spin on things.

Lizzo joked in her post that these cruel jabs were really “like a reward” because she has been spending months working out in the gym.

Numerous followers were quick to praise Lizzo for her response to the nasty troll. And, of course, for all of the effort that she’s put into her body transformation.

Lizzo speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why are semaglutide injections controversial?

Using Ozempic or similar medications for luxury weight loss is not as simple as it sounds. The appetite-suppressing effects will go away as soon as someone stops taking it.

The long-term effects of using these medications in this way remain unknown. And the known side effects make many believe that starving themselves using injections isn’t their best option.

But the actual controversy comes from the fact that this is medicine. Diabetes patients have struggled to get refills on a medication that they need so that some rich people can lose weight for as long as they’re taking the shots.

So asking if someone’s been using Ozempic isn’t even a backhanded compliment. It sounds like an accusation. Like an insult.