Craig Conover Denies Being Unfaithful to Paige DeSorbo After ‘Summer House’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Craig Conover can explain, he promises.

In the space of a few weeks, Craig went from curiously quiet about the breakup to voicing some bitter disagreements with Paige DeSorbo’s statements.

Then came the Summer House premiere.

Now that all of Bravo has heard about him messaging other girls while he was with Paige, Craig has something to say.

Appearing on the Monday, February 17 episode of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ in 2025, Craig Conover touched upon a number of personal and professional topics. (Image Credit: ABC)

As you can see in the video below, Craig Conover was recently a guest on The Tamron Hall Show.

Among other things, he delved into his thoughts on dating again. Paige DeSorbo dumped the Southern Charm star only months ago.

“I’m trying to move forward, so I downloaded a dating app,” Craig revealed. Then he confessed: “And it wasn’t what I — I didn’t feel as good as I thought it would be.”

During the ‘Summer House’ Season 9 supertease, Paige DeSorbo tearfully predicts the end of her relationship. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I’m still healing on myself, because I really did think I was gonna spend my life with Paige, and it’s OK, but I don’t think rushing into something,”

“I just think for me, I think it’s about going back to my routine and living my life, and if I meet someone through that, then just go with it, but I’m not gonna overthink it,”

“I think you should be together for a year-and-a-half to two years before you get engaged. That’s just me,” “won’t date someone” unless he can see himself “marrying them.”

Craig Conover has gained ‘perspective’ over getting dumped

“At the end of the day, we accomplished so much in three years,” Craig reflected. “Like, we’re both in different places, and she’s got so much to look forward to in her career.”

He shared: “And I would’ve ended up losing myself, because I would’ve given up everything to stay with her. And so the blessing is, as we’re a couple months out, I see that now.”

However, Craig saw — or at least heard about — Paige on Summer House implying that he texted other women before their relationship came to a close.

At the end of the Season 9 teaser after the ‘Summer House’ premiere, Paige DeSorbo drops a bombshell about her ex. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“It was disappointing to see the direction that her and the show went,” Craig expressed.

He clarified that there was “not infidelity” on his part — and, finally, confirmed that Paige had not cheated on him.

(There was a baseless rumor about her, one that he refused to address for weeks)

“She got a lot of backlash for the breakup, which I was disappointed at,” Craig admitted.

“At the end of the day, she fell out of love. I wasn’t the right person for her and I think that’s OK.”

On a February 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Craig Conover makes his feelings clear about his breakup. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This is all very recent

This past month has felt like an eternity given the horrible news every few minutes, but Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s breakup is still very fresh.

Paige announced the news at the tail end of December 2024. She says that their breakup happened around Thanksgiving weekend.

Folks, all of this drama has unfolded over the course of the past six months.

We should keep these raw emotions in mind when we consider Craig and Paige’s various comments.