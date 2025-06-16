Christine Brown Says Kody BETRAYED Her, Likely Plowed Robyn Before Marriage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been three and a half years since Christine Brown walked away from spiritual spouse Kody Brown.

The mother of six has given plenty of interviews and said a whole lot about Kody in the time since.

As proven on the latest episode of the Sister Wives one-on-one special, however, Brown still has plenty to spill about her ex.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

While speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan at one point, Christine brought up the long-ago past and said she wondered “how close” Robyn and Kody “actually were before they got married.”

“What are you getting at? Do you think they had sex prior?” asked Krishnan.

(For those unaware, it’s against the roles of the religion the Browns follow for the patriarch of a plural family to be physical with any sister wives prior to exchanging vows.)

While Christine didn’t directly answer this pressing question, she surmised on air that Kody and Robyn engaged in a “sexual experience, whatever that means.”

She also said that Kody seemed “unusually” comfortable in Robyn’s home, even entering her bedroom early in their relationship.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

“That’s a lot of speculation. I’m a little bit betrayed right now,” Christine admitted when questioned about whether she thought Robyn might have been intimate with Kody before their marriage, adding:

“I don’t know. It’s just automatically what I’m thinking.”

For her part, Robyn recently pushed back about all the criticism she’s received at the hands of Christine, Meri and Janelle.

Prior to this statement, she claimed Kody didn’t even kiss her until they were legally husband and wife in 2010.

(Image Credit: TLC)

Does Christine buy it, though?

“They lied about everything. How close they were. The fact that he was always over there. Come on. All they did was lie. [They’re] just not to be trusted,” she said on June 15, emphasizing the non-existent status of her connection these days to Robyn and Kody.

And Kody feels the same way.

“There’s a different level of animosity for some reason,” Kody explained to Krishnan on this same installment. “I don’t see the point of ever having a relationship.”

We doubt Christine cares very much.

Looking back on things? She’s been very open these days about how much their relationship sucked anyway.