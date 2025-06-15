King Charles Relying on Whiskey & Marijuana, Refusing Chemo Amid Ongoing Cancer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What happens when a king refuses to follow doctor’s orders?

That’s the question that’s on the minds of many royal insiders these days, as King Charles has reportedly reached his own conclusions about his health and well-being.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February of 2024, and he’s offered few details about the severity of his ailment or his course of treatment.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Tretower Court on July 5, 2018 in Crickhowell, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In fact, nearly a year and a half later, we don’t even know what kind of cancer Charles is fighting. But we do have new information about the unorthodox method of treatment he’s selected.

King Charles’ medical advice: Enjoy a ‘nip of whisky’

During recent D-Day anniversary celebrations, Charles made a remark to 101-year-old veteran Richard Brock that some are now interpreting as more than a joke.

“He mentioned a nip of whisky and said to keep taking it,” Brock’s son said of the king’s response to the war hero’s health regimen.

“This seemed like a light-hearted joke from Charles, but it hides a darker reality,” a source said of the quip, according to Radar Online.

“Charles has been resisting going to his chemo sessions and turning them down at times. He’s also been hitting the whiskey himself — big-time,” the insider adds.

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“Both things have prompted stern warnings from his medical team and wife Camilla — but no one can tell Charles anything, even his wife.”

An unconventional approach to treatment

The source notes, however, that Charles has not given up hope. He just has his own ideas about the most effective treatments.

“He does things his way, whatever the consequences. He is also tired of putting a brave face on his cancer fight,” says the insider, adding:

“Charles is now on two things – vegetables and medically-approved cannabis to treat his anxiety and pain. He believes it’s part of the way he will beat his disease alongside more conventional care, though he’s said to be skeptical of chemotherapy.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yes, though definitely old school in many ways, it seems that Charles is quite progressive in his ideas about health and wellness.

“It fits right in with his love of holistic therapies and wellness. At the very least, he wants it to help him hold onto his throne for as long as possible,” says the source.

The insider adds that Charles has even been growing his own weed at his Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove House.

“He’s been tending a little crop of cannabis in one of the greenhouses. It’s nothing too large – he’s not opening a dispensary – but it’s for personal medicinal use,” the informant explains.

We guess Charles is giving new meaning to the phrase “his royal highness.”

We wish him all the best as he continues to battle this horrible disease.