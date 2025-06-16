Janelle Brown: I Was Duped Into Marrying Kody!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown has no more f-cks left to give.

This is the only conclusion we can arrive at after having watched this year’s run of Sister Wives specials, during which Janelle sat down across from host host Sukanya Krishnan from a round of interviews.

Last week, for example, Brown trashed ex-husband Kody as a narcissist.

On the June 15 episode, meanwhile?

(TLC)

“If I had a year with Kody, I’m not sure I would have married him, honestly,” Janelle admitted to Krishnan, making such a statement for the first time and then adding:

“I might have seen him for a little bit more of who he was, you know what I mean? Gotten sort of off the charm ride.”

And just who is Kody Brown?

Not a very open-minded, caring or considerate individual; Janelle has finally realized this.

Janelle Brown cries here in response to her son’s passing. (TLC)

The 56-year-old — who shares Logan Brown, 31, Madison Brush, 29, Hunter Brown, 28, Gabriel Brown, 23, and Savanah Brown, 20, along her late son Garrison with Kody — said on air was taken by the her former spouse’s “charisma” — and hung around for nearly three decades before announcing their split in 2022.

“I don’t need to go back and trash everything that was,” said Janelle. “If I were to say, ‘Oh, I’m really sorry I did all that,’ would I be in this great place?”

It’s impossible to way now.

However, Janelle did go on to bring up Robyn Brown and the way in which Kody treated his now-legal-wife VERY differently from other members of his polygamous unit.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

Kody was already married to Meri Brown when Janelle met the father of 18.

She said on this special, though, that he and Robyn “had a very long courtship compared to the rest of us” and emphasized:

“It is not really appropriate for a married man to have a long courtship.”

Altogether, Kody dated Robyn for about a year, according to Janelle, who said that really is not how one is supposed to operate within a plural family.

This might explain why Janelle says she is done with her ex and Robyn.

Janelle Brown made the right call when he walked away from Kody. (TLC)

Kody, for his part, says he only needed a split second to know Robyn was The One.

“We locked eyes and I couldn’t break away,” Kody previously said about meeting Robyn at a church and sharing a dance.

“I’m talking to her like we’ve known each other our whole lives,” Kody described of the moment that took place with Christine and Meri in the room.

“The kind of safety combined with just the depth of connection, she’s very vulnerable and I was at the time and we just, there was a depth of connection that I do not believe I have ever had.”

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

Robyn said during her own recent interview that she’s sick of being blamed for Kody and his other sister wives not working out.

Tell that to her husband, however.

“I noticed a marked difference from the beginning,” Kody says of his feelings for Robyn compared to his other spouses. “I had no intentions of shifting away from it.”

And hence why we’re here, folks: Kody and Robyn remain husband and wife, while Chrsitine, Janelle and Meri have all (happily) moved one.

We’re rather certain they made the right call.