Kim Kardashian Blasts Trump Administration Over Mass Deportations: What Will Ye Have to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian is once again reminding the world that she does not share her ex-husband’s political views.

Amid ongoing tension between protesters and US military forces in Los Angeles, Kim has taken to social media to blast what she sees as overreach on behalf of the Trump administration and ICE.

In case you’re somehow unaware, Trump’s deportation program has led to a volatile situation in LA, as residents of the area have demanded that ICE be reined in.

The protests prompted the administration to call in the National Guard and the Marines, against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Kim Kardashian speaks alongside US President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim collaborated with Trump during his first term in office, with the president offering pardons to several non-violent drug offenders whom causes Kim had championed.

These days, however, the reality TV alums are not seeing eye-to-eye, a fact that Kim made very clear in her latest Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian criticizes Trump administration amid ongoing unrest in LA

“There HAS to be a BETTER way,” Kim wrote, according to Newsweek.

Kim Kardashian speaks as US President Donald Trump holds an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re told that ICE exist to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals,” she continued, in a heartfelt message to her 356 million followers.

“But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city,” Kim went on.

“No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants,” her statement concluded.

Kim Kardashian speaks as US President Donald Trump holds an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

How do Kim’s politics relate to Kanye’s?

Again, Kim was formerly married to a diehard MAGA enthusiast.

But they’re divorced now, and Kanye recently declared himself a Nazi, so we’re guessing they’re no longer in alignment on a number of issues.

Kim has mostly steered clear of explicitly political messages, likely for fear of alienating any segment of her fan base.

Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner applaud as US President Donald Trump speaks about second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

She endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, but she was less transparent about her presidential preferences in the two elections that followed.

As Buzzfeed points out, recent months have found Kim enthusiastically wishing Ivanka Trump a happy birthday, posting photos of Melania Trump during the inauguration, and posing with Tesla robots.

None of those developments means that Kim is now a Republican or that she voted for Trump. But clearly, her beliefs remain difficult to pin down.

Trump has yet to respond to Kim’s call for compassion — and he may choose not to address the issue at all.

After all, the guy’s got a lot on his plate these days.