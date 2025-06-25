Love Island Crew to Cast Members: You’re Having Too Much S-E-X!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to a new report, many people who work on the set of Love Island Season 7 have a simple request for the young and attractive people who comprise the cast:

Can you stop having so much intercourse, please?!?

At least in so many public areas of the villa?

“This season is just wild. The sex has gotten out of control. It’s like that’s all some of them are thinking about,” a producer allegedly told The Sun for a recent article.

“There are no boundaries—they’ll do it anywhere, even in the communal beds. A lot of them have zero shame, and it’s clear they’re pushing the limits of what’s ever been shown on the series.”

The insider went on to say these trysts are “unmanageable” and “tensions are definitely rising among the production crew.”

Among the more notable hookups, Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown — who was actually sent home during the June 22 episode — were seen getting it on this year under the covers in the communal bedroom.

Relatedly, Hannah Fields (who was also sent home on June 22) and Pepe Garcia seemingly went all the way under the covers in the communal room this season.

“We’re having real disagreements about where the line should be,” the Sun source continued.

“Some fans aren’t happy with the hypersexual behavior, especially when it’s happening so brazenly on camera. We’ve got great content for a strong season, but honestly, things are spiraling.

“Some contestants came off as reserved and introverted before filming began, but once the cameras were rolling, it was like all rules went out the window.

“It’s turned into a jungle this year — we didn’t expect this level of intensity or this much sex.”

A second insider, meanwhile, emphasized to this same outlet that the hanky panky this season is “just too much,” although we do question whether viewers are really troubled by it.

Separately, the discourse around Love Island USA this season has been steeped in tension and negativity.

As fans continue to stream the Peacock dating series and new fans join, the network issued a “friendly reminder” to be kind to the contestants this week.

“We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” read the message on social media. “Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

Spread the love. Isn’t that what these Islanders have been doing quite often this season?!?

Deadline reported that Love Island USA Season 7 just hit another milestone, reaching 1 billion minutes viewed across nine episodes last week.

The report also noted that the June 23 episode, following the controversial dumping and the beginning of Casa Amor, has been the most-watched season-to-date.

Peacock says that 39% of Love Island USA viewers are new to the program this season.