Kendra Wilkinson Blasts Body-Shamers: I’m Not a ‘Playboy’ Girl Anymore! …

Kendra Wilkinson is clapping back at body-shaming trolls.

For years, Kendra has been moving on from her Playboy era.

And she’d like for her fans to let her move on, too.

She’s not “that girl” anymore. She’s a mother of two. Of course her body has changed along with her life.

Kendra Wilkinson attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Stop body-shaming Kendra Wilkinson, okay?

On Sunday, January 12, Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to hit back at body-shamers.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, I’m aging,” she acknowledged. Trolls had been critical of her body and of the passages of time.

“Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (Playboy girl),” Kendra acknowledged. “But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy.”

Alongside a mirror selfie, the 39-year-old mother of two affirmed: “Kids are my everything.”

Hank IV is 15 years old. Alijah is 10 years old. She shares both with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

“Feeling pretty balanced,” Kendra assessed. “Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”

Kendra Wilkinson attends the “Moulin Rouge” Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kendra Wilkinson is happy, healthy, and promises to drink less (mostly)

Though Kendra Wilkinson endured a lengthy sex drought, she affirmed that she is happy with her appearance.

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally,” she wrote.

“Leave me alone,” Kendra instructed, “and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together.”

“Almost 40 is feeling amazing,” Kendra declared.

“And yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake,” she acknowledged. “I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. Love ya.”

Kendra will have that aforementioned 40th birthday on June 12 of this year.

Hank Baskett IV, Kendra Wilkinson, and Alijah Mary Baskett attend Luxury Plant-Based Skincare Line Evereden Celebrates The Launch Of Their New Clean Kids Line With Kendra Wilkinson And Vanessa Simmons on April 24, 2021. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She’s not a Playboy playmate anymore; she’s in her MILF era

As she said, Kendra is 39 years old. She’s almost 40. That’s not old, but that’s certainly a reasonable age to be a parent if you have the budget for kids.

Not that it matters — because it does not — but she looks phenomenal for someone with a son in high school. Anyone body-shaming her has unrealistic ideas about … pretty much everything.

Kendra’s in a new phase of life, and motherhood takes center stage. That said, she might not mind an invite to Raya. Being blacklisted from a dating app is no fun.