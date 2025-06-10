Jonathan Mayers Cause of Death: Bonnaroo Co-Founder Passes Away at 51

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Jonathan Mayers — the concert promoter who co-founded Bonnaroo and the Outlands Festival, among others — has passed away at the age of 51.

News of Mayers’ death comes courtesy of his friend and business partner, Red Light Management founder Coran Capshaw.

President of Superfly Presents, Jonathan Mayers attends the 2012 Great Googa Mooga Festival press conference at The Bowery Ballroom on March 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The music industry mourns Jonathan Mayers

“This is incredibly tough news for so many of us,” Capshaw told Billboard today.

“Jon was the creative force behind so much of what people experience at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and many other events over the years. We’re all really going to miss him.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Mayers’ death comes just two days before the start of Bonnaroo, the Manchester, Tennessee-based festival he co-founded back in 2002 as part of his Superfly Presents production company.

Mayers would go on to launch more annual festivals, including Vegoose in Las Vegas and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

A long and varied career cut short

In 2017, Mayers partnered with Viacom and Comedy Central to produce the Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco, with performances by Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah.

In addition to his work on more traditional live, Mayers also branched out into the worlds of film and television promotions.

He worked with producers of shows like Seinfeld, The Office, South Park, Arrested Development, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Daily Show to provide “immersive” experiences for fans, such as the Central Perk pop-ups that appeared in New York and Atlanta.

Though his relationships with his Superfly co-founders soured in recent years, the company released a heartfelt statement amid today’s tragic news.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Jonathan. He was a cherished part of Superfly’s story, woven into it’s history and legacy,” the remaining founders wrote, adding, “In addition to the role he’s played in bringing joy to millions, we will miss his razor sharp wit, infectious smile and contagious laugh. No one could light up a room like Jon.”

News of Mayers’ death has made him a trending topic across the social media landscape, and friends and colleagues rush to pay tribute. Our thoughts go out to Mayers’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We’re sure he’ll be the topic of numerous tributes at this year’s Bonnaroo, which kicks off on Thursday.