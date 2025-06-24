Colin Jost Chided By Haters After Scarlett Johansson Kisses Jonathan Bailey In Front of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

People have always enjoyed obsessing over the private lives of famous people, and obviously, we here at The Hollywood Gossip have absolutely no problem with that.

But these are oddly prudish times, and lately, the public has taken an odd pleasure in shaming celebrities for sexual proclivities both real and imagined.

That might explain why Colin Jost is on the minds of so many social media users today.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the “Jurassic World Rebirth” New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As you probably already know, Jost has been married to Scarlett Johansson since 2020.

Having been married to an actress for nearly five years, he’s probably not as disturbed as most husbands would be by the sight of his wife kissing another man.

Still, when said kiss happened not on screen but in real life (“IRL,” as the kids would say), social media users absolutely lost their minds.

The occasion was the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth on Monday.

Scarlett planted enthusiastically planted one on co-star Jonathan Bailey, just as she had at the London premiere. And this time, internet weirdos really lost their minds, as Jost was her date for the occasion.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Now, it makes sense that Scarlett would form close friendships with her fellow cast members. After all, one has to offset the boredom and malaise of starring in Dinosaurs Attack Part 34 in whatever ways one can.

But this is 2025, a time when everyone has to be weird about everything, and thus, people are being weird about this:

“Is this allowed?” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user on a photo of Scarlett and Jonathan kissing.

“Isn’t she alr married?” another asked, while a third chimed in, “Excuse me, who WITH WHO?!?!??!?!”

For his part, Jonathan played it very cool when asked about the public displays of affection.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the “Jurassic World Rebirth” New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends… life’s too short not to,” Bailey told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

In a separate interview, he noted that he’s currently in a serious relationship with a “lovely man.” “

It’s not secret, but it’s private,” Bailey told the Evening Standard of the romance.

“Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

In other words, Colin probably doesn’t need to worry about Jonathan assuming the role of a homewrecker.

But if you think that’ll convince social media users from being weird about this, then we envy your blissful ignorance about the state of the world.