Kate Winslet has been married and divorced more than once.

Those relationships were not her only serious entanglements.

Even as she mostly avoids the spotlight, Winslet remains a legendary actress.

After her many romantic ups and downs, where do things stand today?

Kate Winslet attends the gala screening of “Lee” at Ritz Cinemas on October 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet lived with Stephen Tredre as a teenager

When Kate Winslet was 15, she was filming Dark Season. That is where she met Stephen Tredre, who was 28 at the time.

Beginning in 1991, the two resided together in a shared London home. After a couple of years, Tredre received a diagnosis of bone cancer.

The two split in 1995, when he was in remission. When the cancer returned, he passed away — and Winslet missed the premiere of Titanic to attend his funeral. Even as an adult, she has continued to speak fondly of her memories of him.

Actress Kate Winslet, nominee for best supporting actress, arrives at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles 25 March. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

In 1998, she married Jim Threapleton

In 1997, Winslet starred in Hideous Kinky. Jim Threapleton was the third assistant director on the project. They began dating.

The couple married in November of 1998. They welcomed their daughter, Mia, in 2000.

Winslet and Threapleton divorced in 2001. She would later tell CBS News that the relationship was a mistake, one spurred by her mourning of Tredre.

Actress Kate Winslet gestures as she poses 12 May ahead of the presentation of the film “Hamlet” directed by Kenneth Branagh. (Photo Credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

After she divorced Threapleton, Kate Winslet married Sam Mendes

Not long after her split from Threapleton, Kate Winslet met director Sam Mendes. She turned down his offer of a role in a play, but did begin to date him.

In part to flee the vicious narrative of British tabloids (a now familiar story), she ended up relocating to New York. Winslet married Mendes in May 2003. Later that year, they welcomed their son, Joe.

In 2010, Winslet and Mendes announced their split, finalizing their divorce in 2011. This happened under a cloud of suspicion that Mendes had engaged in an alleged affair.

Kate Winslet attends the “Lee” green carpet during the 20th Zurich Film Festival at Corso on October 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

When did she meet Edward ‘Rocknroll’ Abel Smith?

Winslet attended a party at Richard Branson’s Necker Island estate. There, she met a man whose legal name at the time was Ned Rocknroll. Apparently, they met during a house fire.

His actual human name is Edward Abel Smith, and he is Branson’s nephew. He went by the comical Rocknroll moniker from 2008 until 2019.

Winslet and Smith married in December 2012. Smith even swapped from working at his uncle’s Virgin Galactic to becoming a stay-at-home dad to Winslet’s children — including his own son, Bear Blaze Winslet, born in December 2013.

Actress Kate Winslet arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Winslet is not currently divorced

As of summer 2025, Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith remain married.

Smith even added “Winslet” as one of his middle names.

Winslet has fully acknowledged that she has an unconventional family structure. But she has learned a lot over the course of three marriages, two divorces, and other relationships.