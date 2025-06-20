Sara Burack Dead; Netflix Star Killed in Hit-and-Run

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very sad news this week out of the entertainment space and also the real estate space:

Sara Burack, a real estate who appeared in the Netflix series Million Dollar Beach House, reportedly died in a hit-and-run on Thursday, June 19.

She was 40 years old.

(Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

According to News12 Connecticut and Greater Long Island, Burack was found unconscious on Montauk Highway around 3 a.m. in Hampton Bays, New York.

She tragically died from her injuries later that day at Stony Brook University Hospital after being transported to the facility by the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance.

Burack was a resident of Southampton and successful broker was a former agent with Nest Seekers International, located in The Hamptons and New York City.

On the celebrity gossip front, Burack was best known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season on Netflix in 2020.

The series pitted real estate agents against each other in a competition to close deals on luxury homes in this upscale region of New York.

(Instagram)

“With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!” Borach told Hamptons.com ahead of the show’s release.

Burack went on to tell this outlet how about love for real estate after spending many years working for her family’s commercial construction and material sales business.

“I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent,” she said back then, adding:

“I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career.”

Also according to News 12 Connecticut, police have not disclosed any information on the driver’s vehicle. From what we can gather, authorities are still looking for the driver involved.

Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seeker’s Hamptons regional manager, said in the wake of this news that, despite Burack’s recent departure from the firm, the late realtor kept in contact with her former colleagues.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” Gifkins told Newsday. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

Real estate agent Paulette Corsair, a close family friend, also told Newsday how she was with Burack just hours before her death.

“I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people. She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others,” she said to the newspaper.