Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Diddy Trial: What Was He Doing? Why Did He Leave …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Throughout Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, we’ve heard numerous accounts of horrific abuse and depravity from the disgraced mogul.

So it’s not surprising that Combs has very few remaining supporters outside of his immediate family these days.

But if there’s one public figure whom we can rely on to take the worst possible stance on every issue, it’s Kanye West.

So it should come as no surprise that Yeezy showed up at the courthouse today to show his support for Diddy.

US rapper and producer Kanye West arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

And of course, the controversial rapper arrived in style — and left shortly thereafter.

Kanye arrives unannounced at Diddy’s trial

Kanye and wife Bianca Censori were spotted in NYC on Thursday, prompting widespread speculation that the controversial couple were planning to attend today’s proceedings

A new report from Page Six indicates that Ye and Bianca were actually in the Big Apple for a graduation party.

The decision to head to court on their second day of the trip appears to have been a last-minute one.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

For starters, Kanye wore the same outfit two days in a row — an eye-catching (derogatory) all-white denim ensemble.

On top of that, Kanye’s name was not on the list for approved family and friends of the defendant.

He was therefore denied admission to the main courtroom, and after about 30 minutes of watching on a TV monitor from a separate floor, Kanye and his entourage exited the building.

Kanye has defended Diddy on more than one occasion, but his endorsements don’t count for much these days.

After all, the guy did declare himself a Nazi and all. So while we’re sure Diddy appreciates the fact that he still has one celebrity supporter, he probably wasn’t too upset that the jury didn’t see Ye seated in the gallery.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

What’s next for Diddy?

As for Diddy himself — well, we’re entering the homestretch for one of the most disturbing celebrity trials of all time.

The judge has expressed hopes that the jury will be able to begin deliberating before the start of the long July Fourth weekend.

Combs has been locked up since September of last year, when he was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was repeatedly denied bail, and he turned down a plea deal that might have enabled him to avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Needless to say, Diddy has a lot riding on the final few weeks of this trial.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.