Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Exploiting Daughter, Drops Ridiculous ‘Heil …

We regret to inform you that Kanye West is at it again.

In fact, the notoriously unstable rapper and self-proclaimed Nazi seems determined to outdo his previous acts of lunacy, which is no easy feat.

Earlier this week, Kanye introduced a new song titled — sadly, we kid you not — “Heil Hitler.”

US rapper and producer Kanye West arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye hits yet another new low

If, for some reason, you’re interested in listening to Ye’s anthem of hate, you may be out of luck, as the song has already been banned from all major streaming services.

While issues of free speech are always worth discussing, this is not — as some have claimed — a First Amendment issue, as Spotify, Apple, and YouTube are privately owned corporations who have the right to decide which sort of content they want to host.

For any other artist in history, releasing a song about Hitler would be the biggest scandal of their career.

For Kanye, it was a fairly typical Thursday, and he was back in tabloid headlines for unrelated reasons less than 24 hours later.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

Kanye accuses Kim Kardashian of neglecting and exploiting daughter

Kim Kardashian’s co-parenting nightmare took another turn for the worse today, when her lawyers allegedly received a cease and desist letter from Kanye’s legal team, accusing her of violating their custody agreement.

“This letter constitutes a formal demand to cease and desist from actions that violate Mr. West’s parental rights, exploit his children, and breach the joint custody agreement established in your client’s divorce settlement, finalized November 29, 2022,” reads a legal doc obtained by TMZ.

“On or about May 5, 2025, your client brought North West to the Met Gala in New York City, exposing her to significant media attention,” the letter continues.

“Reports indicate that North was left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety. Additionally, your client has published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms, including TikTok, despite Mr. West’s explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We obviously can’t confirm or deny if Kim left North unattended while she attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.

We can confirm that she’s shared footage of her daughter on social media — but doesn’t every parent do that?

To put things in perspective, Kanye recently used vocals from North on a song featuring imprisoned alleged sex trafficker Diddy.

And Kim allegedly canceled one of Kanye’s visits with North when she learned that accused sex traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present.

Suddenly, sharing a short video of the girl on Instagram seems pretty tame by comparison, right?