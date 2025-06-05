Diddy Warned By Judge: Stop Staring at Jurors, Or I’ll Kick You Out of Court!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 17th day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial concluded moments ago.

And if the defendant doesn’t change his ways, he might not be present for the remainder of the proceedings.

According to a new report from CNN, Judge Arun Subramanian threatened to ban Combs from the courtroom if he continues to silently interact with jurors.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Combs accused of ‘nodding vigorously’ in jurors’ direction

“I looked and I saw your client looking at the jury and nodding vigorously,” the judge reportedly told Combs’ defense team. “It is absolutely unacceptable.”

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom, and “vigorous” nods are difficult to capture in sketches.

So we’ll just have to take Judge Subramanian’s word for it that Diddy was trying to convey some sort of message to the jury — or at least gave the impression that that’s what he was doing.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Combs has been locked up since September of last year, when he was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

While the trial has been loaded with drama thus far, this is the first report of any unusual or erratic behavior on Combs’ part.

Another week of shocking testimony

This week saw testimony from Bryana Bongolan, a fashion designer who claims that Combs once dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony in a fit of rage.

Like other witnesses before her, Bongolan also claims that she witnessed Diddy’s physical and emotional abuse toward Cassie Ventura, whom he dated for 11 years.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

A lawsuit Cassie filed against Combs in November of 2023 was promptly settled out of court for $20 million.

But in May of last year, video that showed Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway was leaked to the media.

A few months later, the disgraced mogul was arrested and denied bail.

Combs trial began on May 5 and is expected to wrap up by the end of this month.

If he’s convicted on all five counts against him, the former Bad Boy Records CEO could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.