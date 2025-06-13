Delaney Rowe Breaks Silence on B.J. Novak Relationship: It’s Complicated!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the past year, Delaney Rowe has made a name for herself across Instagram and TikTok.

Her video content — in which she usually lampoons tropes and stock characters from TV or movies, a la “insufferable best friend of the lead in a romcom” — has earned her a massive following and the attention of some mainstream celebs.

And it seems that one of those famous faces has taken an interest in Delaney that goes beyond her comedic talents.

Delaney Rowe attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in April, social media users started freaking out over the revelation that Delaney is dating The Office star B.J. Novak.

Now, the weird thing about this sudden interest is the fact that gossip outlet Deux Moi first reported on Delaney and B.J. back in December.

But for whatever reason, the news sort of flew under the radar, until months later, when it hit X (formerly Twitter) like a ton of bricks.

Now, Ms. Rowe is opening up about the relationship for the first time. And it seems her relationship is every bit as complicated as Kelly and Ryan’s.

Delaney Rowe attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

“I’m not like, you know the cuffs aren’t on, like I’m not like fully boo’ed up, but like, I am dating and it’s going okay,” Rowe said — without naming names — during a recent appearance on the “Boy Problems” podcast.

Elaborating on that complexity, Delaney described a situation that struck some listeners as slightly toxic:

“I was the problem,” she explained, adding:

“And I had to sort of reconcile with that recently. I was not sure and so I was sort of noncommittal for a long period of time when he was like very sure. And so now I am sure and he’s like, ‘I don’t really trust your intentions at this point.'”

Individually, B.J. and Delaney are both well-liked figures, but reaction to the news of their romance has been mixed.

Director B.J. Novak attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Vengeance” at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Part of the problem is that B.J. is 45, and Delaney, whose age is unknown, might only be in her late twenties.

We’ve seen far worse age gaps, of course, (right, Bill Belichick?), but these days, there’s a particularly thorny discourse surrounding such matters.

And a lot of people are not fans of the way that Novak (allegedly) kept Mindy Kaling at arm’s length throughout their years-long situationship.

All sides had their when news news of the romance made Novak’s name a trending topic.

“This BJ Novak Delaney Rowe news has legitimately shaken me to my core,” one user wrote.

Delaney Rowe attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

“BJ Novak is like … a biblical f–kboy… the situationship overlord… ‘dont post me’ final boss… what is this guy’s problem,” another tweeted.

“He’s repulsive and they don’t make a likeable couple RIP,” another user bluntly replied.

Okay, maybe we were being a little too generous when we called the reaction mixed.

Neither Delaney nor B.J. has addressed the relationship speculation publicly.

But if they knew they’d receive this sort of reaction, we don’t blame them for keeping their relationship private!

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.