Elijah Blue Allman: Cher’s Son Rushed to Hospital Following Overdose

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elijah Blue Allman — the son of Cher and her late ex-husband Greg Allman — has been hospitalized in Joshua Tree, California.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Allman suffered a drug overdose, but it’s unclear what drugs he took or what condition he’s in currently.

According to the New York Post, Allman is “fortunate to have survived the incident.”

Singer Elijah Blue of Deadsy performs onstage at the Deadsy Private Showcase at Cole Avenue Studios on October 17, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

Cher rushes to son’s side following overdose

Insiders say Cher has rushed to Elijah’s aid and is currently focused on “her son’s well-being” and “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs.”

News of Allman’s health crisis comes about months after his mother applied for a conservatorship, telling the court that her son suffered from “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

“Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” Cher said at the time.

She later withdrew her petition for a conservatorship.

Actress-singer Cher and son Elijah Blue attend the premiere of the film “Blow” March 29, 2001 at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Newsmakers)

Elijah Blue Allman’s history of substance abuse

Elijah’s father, rock legend Gregg Allman, battled addiction throughout his life before passing away in 2017 at the age of 69.

In a 2014 interview, Elijah opened up about his own struggles with substance abuse.

“I started with drugs around the same time that we all did, around eleven. I mean it’s just what you did, it’s just what everybody did,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that’s when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know heroin and opiates,” he said.

“[Heroin] kind of saved me … If I didn’t have that at that point, I don’t know what I would have done …You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help.”

Musician Elijah Blue Allman arrives at Korn’s Family Values Tour 2007 Kickoff Party at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 19, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the same interview, Elijah admitted that he’d come close to overdosing on more than one occasion.

“I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality … I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that,” he said.

“Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”

Just last month, photos of Elijah looking disheveled outside of famed LA hotel the Chateau Marmont sparked concern among fans.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.