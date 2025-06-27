Rick Hurst Cause of Death: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Passes Away at 79

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of television today.

Richard Hurst — the actor who’s best known for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard — has passed away at the age of 79.

News of Hurst’s passing comes to us courtesy of his first wife, Candace Kaniecki.

Rick Hurst in one of his many appearances on ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ (YouTube)

Hurst’s death described as ‘unexpected,’ cause of death unclear

Kaniecki tells TMZ that Hurst’s death came as a surprise. She also says that his cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hurst was scheduled to appear at Cooter’s Place, a Dukes of Hazzard-themed museum and entertainment complex, on July 3.

The owner of the museum, fellow Hazzard alum Ben Jones, paid tribute to Hurst on Facebook:

“I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn’t a minute of that time that he didn’t leave me smiling or laughing,” Jones wrote.

Rick Hurst on the 1970s TV series ‘On the Rocks.’ (YouTube)

“Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague,” the actor continued, adding:

“We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation,’ Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters,’ but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend.”

Hurst accumulated dozens of credits over the course of his several decades in the industry, In addition to his work on Hazzard, he appeared on such series as M*A*S*H, The Wonder Years, Family Matters, and Melrose Place.

Hurst is survived by his sons, Collin Hurst and Remember the Titans actor Ryan Hurst.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.