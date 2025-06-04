Gracie McGraw: I’m Not Coming Out as Queer! I’ve BEEN Out! Happy Pride!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gracie McGraw isn’t coming out as queer.

Not exactly, anyway.

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill noticed headlines that were saying that she has “come out” for Pride this year.

She’s setting the record straight, because she’s not straight — and has been out as queer for a while now.

Gracie McGraw attends the 9th Annual “Voices: Stars For Foster Kids” Benefit Concert hosted by You Gotta Believe at Town Hall on September 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for You Gotta Believe)

Gracie McGraw is queer, but she didn’t come out this week

Recent reports of Gracie McGraw coming out as queer are inaccurate — because her coming out was not recent.

The 28-year-old scion of Country icons took to Instagram to clarify that, whether or not people knew it, she’s been out for many years.

Gracie branded herself as an “out and proud queer, bisexual woman” and “wouldn’t have it any other way.” Queer is both an umbrella term for the LGBTQ+ community and an individual label, and people used the term to describe themselves before it was ever a slur.

Amidst the political turmoil and human rights uncertainty of 2025, Gracie McGraw emphasized the start of Pride Month in her Instagram Story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Let me be VERY clear here … I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community,” Gracie wrote.

She did, however, express her dislike of “clickbait” coverage treating her “HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE!” post as a coming out story.

Gracie did graciously add another comment:

“Thank you so much … for shedding light that it’s Pride Month.”

In her Instagram Story, Gracy McGraw clarified that she did not just “come out” because she has been openly queer for quite a while. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is so important to remember our nation’s human rights history

In a follow-up post, Gracie McGraw opted to share an important reminder while so many eyes were on her page.

She invited her followers to not “forget how Pride began.”

The graphic left no doubts at the origins of Pride, which is forever both a party — in defiance of a homophobic and transphobic society — but also a protest.

Against a lavender backdrop, this graphic — which Gracie McGraw shared to her Instagram Story — reminds people of the history of Pride. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Pride began as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists,” the graphic that Gracie shared repeatedly affirmed.

The Stonewall uprising of 1969 had several prominent figures, including Marsha P. Johnson.

Even though the Stonewall Inn itself is said to have catered to more affluent gay men at the time, Gracie’s graphic is historically accurate.

If you see social media posts about how police are weapons of the state used against the LGBTQ+ community or showing bricks painted like rainbows as “this year’s Pride merch,” that is all tied to the history of Pride and the push for human rights.

Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Clearly, Gracie has a good head on her shoulders

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share two other daughters, 26-year-old Maggie and 23-year-old Audrey.

Though the Country music scene has had an unfortunate reputation, particularly after 9/11, Tim McGraw has had a positive reputation — one that has led him into conflict with the worst elements of the Country music culture.

Clearly, McGraw and Hill raised a wonderful daughter.

We hope that she is enjoying Pride month!