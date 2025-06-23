Bunnie Xo Pregnant? HUGE Update in IVF Journey with Jelly Roll

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Bunnie Xo pregnant?

In a recent and heartwarming post, she updated fans on the latest development in her and husband Jelly Roll’s fertility journey.

She stressed that this emotional news was not a formal pregnancy announcement.

But the news had fans smiling — and Bunnie crying tears of gratitude.

Singer Jelly Roll (L) and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Bunnie Xo has some exciting news!

On Monday, June 16, Bunnie Xo took to her Instagram to share a “huge win.”

Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, shared that her IVF journey with husband Jelly Roll had finally made some real progress.

“When you just got the call you’ve been waiting on for 5 months since this ivf journey started,” she began her caption. “All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, ‘Here.'”

As for the video itself, we see Bunnie looking visibly grateful while clearly on speaker phone.

Instead of the conversation’s audio, we hear music.

But this is one of those moments when the caption gives us context, but the very short clip conveys all of the relevant emotion. Relief, gratitude, joy.

Bunnie Xo attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

No, she is not pregnant

In the comments, Bunnie Xo clarified that she is not pregnant. Or, more precisely, that she was not announcing that she’s expecting — and won’t do that when the time comes, either.

“This is not a pregnancy announcement,” she emphasized, adding: “We won’t announce that.”

Bunnie added: “This is just a huge win for us.”

Back in March, Bunnie posted to TikTok about her and Jello Roll’s efforts to have a child together.

“I’m literally going through IVF treatments right now — the hormones, the shots, all that,” she shared at the time.

“I’m going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, [and] the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me,” Bunnie described. “Kust a little piece wrapped in skin — to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll share his two children

Though Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have not had a baby together just yet, the rapper is a father to 16-year-old Bailee Ann and to 7-year-old Noah Buddy.

Bunnie is a stepmother to both. The couple share full custody of Bailee.

IVF journeys are full of ups and downs and do not guarantee success. Clearly, the good news that Bunnie received was worth sharing. And, one day, these two will have something even bigger to announce. It just won’t be a pregnancy announcement.