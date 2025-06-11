Elizabeth Hurley Poses Nude for 60th Birthday, Gushes About Being ‘In Love’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elizabeth Hurley is wearing her birthday suit.

That’s very appropriate for the occasion, because she is now 60!

To celebrate this milestone birthday, the legendary actress stripped down to nothing.

She also gave a shout-out to inexplicable boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus. So … that’s still happening.

Elizabeth Hurley attends Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2024 on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Benito/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Elizabeth Hurley!

On Tuesday, June 10, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to mark her 60th birthday.

Her smiling photo shows her seated in the grass with her legs bent, looking warmly into the camera.

She also happens to be entirely naked.

“Happy birthday to me!” she began her caption.

“This year has already been a wild ride,” Hurley acknowledged.

“My 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign,” she listed.

“The 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

‘I’m in love’

From there, things took a turn and became much less about businesses.

The caption became much more personal.

“And… I’m in love,” Elizabeth Hurley gushed, followed by three red heart emojis.

“Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world,” she expressed.

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attends the Crown Oaks Club Lunch at Crown Palladium on November 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

“Pic taken this afternoon,” Hurley revealed, making it clear that this alluring snap is no throwback.

Like the rest of us, she could not resist quipping that she was “in my birthday suit.”

To be blunt, most people on the planet do not look this extraordinarily beautiful at 30.

Elizabeth Hurley was born in 1965 and she can turn heads and make people drop dead with a glance. Good for her!

Elizabeth Hurley attends the 2025 Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s ‘Hot Pink Party’ at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

You’re never too old to raise your standards!

On a less positive note, the bit about being “in love” is unfortunately a reference to Billy Ray Cyrus.

While we’re sure that he’s happy to hear that at least someone out there likes him, it’s unclear what she sees in him.

Maybe Billy Ray is a super likeable dude behind closed doors.

Maybe she’s having a lapse in judgment. Or maybe Cyrus used whatever genie made his one-hit wonder a hit and made his second wish.

Whatever it is, she seems very happy at the moment!