Mackenzie McKee & Khesanio Hall: Married! In Secret!

Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall are married!

The week after welcoming their twin daughters, news has broken that the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple have tied the knot.

What’s interesting is that their marriage isn’t so new.

Mackenzie and Khesanio married in secret.

And, despite documenting everything else about their engagement and IVF journey on MTV, they kept it a secret from the world for months.

That secret has come to an end, after the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 Reddit page uncovered the truth.

Since that revelation, The Ashley got a hold of legal records of Mackenzie and Khesanio’s once-clandestine marriage.

Mackenzie and Khesanio married on April 14, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.

This was just days after they filed for a marriage license.

The under-the-radar nuptials went down at the Manatee County Courthouse, under the auspices of a deputy clerk officiator.

There were hints

Though Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall did not announce their wedding, they haven’t kept it under wraps as fully s some might have.

For example, Mackenzie shared a pic on Snapchat (of all places?) in which her hospital badge clearly shows her name as “Mackenzie Hall.” Whoops!

Mackenzie delivered her daughters via C-section. Both precious newborns have been in the NICU.

In May of 2024, nearly a full year before they married, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers watched as the two became engaged.

(For the record, this means that their engagement lasted more than a year.

With the rarest of exceptions, reality TV films months or even many months in advance)

However, Mackenzie did not post about the engagement in real time, only around when the episode aired. Which brings us to a common question among fans.

Why keep the marriage a secret?

Some couples marry in secret to avoid nuisance relatives, to hide it from a toxic ex, or out of a concern for privacy.

In this case, it’s more likely that Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall kept their nuptials under wraps because they want to feature the news on MTV.

They may even be contractually obligated to keep it a secret until it airs.

We must also consider that they plan to have a formal wedding in the future, but wanted to establish their legal marriage ahead of welcoming their twins. Only time will tell.