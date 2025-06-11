Love Is Blind Divorce Shocker: It’s Over Between Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lydia Velez Gonzalez has dropped an unfortunate bombshell on fans of reality television… and romance in general.

Her marriage to Milton Johnson is over after three years.

The 34-year old appeared on fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality?, on June 11, revealing during her sit-down that life has been “tumultuous” since her time on the Netfli series.

She then announced she had decided to file for divorce from Milton.

(Greg Gayne/Netflix)

“I’m ready to speak my truth. This is not to bash anybody … but I wanted to share with the world,” Lydia said on air.

“I’ve been quiet for too long, not necessarily because I didn’t have anything to speak of, more because I wasn’t ready for other people’s opinions and judgment.”

Velez Gonzalez went on to say this split wasn’t due to “one thing” but rather a series of happenings and that the spouses did try couples counseling for a bit.

As things got worse, however, she claimed Milton often told her she was “nagging him all the time” and “disrespected him by wearing my swimsuits.”

She recalled how Milton would “scold me” in front of his family because she was “cussing too much in front of” them.

(Netflix)

Lydia also detailed how she served her soon-to-be-ex with divorce papers and his response was I’m not going to sign the papers unless there’s an NDA.

“That said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth and my experience because I’ve been suffering in silence, [which] has been too much for me,” she said.

Elsewhere, the reality star denied that the pair’s seven-year age gap and brief long-distance relationship (while he was in grad school) played a role in their break-up.

She insisted the divorce is due to a “lack of” Milton’s “emotional availability, maturity, support and communication.”

“Maybe the internet was right, that he wasn’t ready for marriage,” she said. “I don’t think he was ready to be a husband.”

(Netflix)

Lydia and Milton met and got engaged — sight unseen! — on Love Is Blind season 5 and were the sole couple to exchange vws on the finale.

Right around the time of their second wedding anniversary, Lydia wrote the following about her spouse on Instagram:

“Our marriage isn’t flawless, but with you, it feels magical. You have an effortless way of showing up for me, piecing me back together when I need it the most.

“You’re more than my partner; you’re my soulmate, my steadfast companion in this crazy life. Every wrong turn I took before led me straight to you, and for that, I’m eternally grateful. I appreciate you more than words can express. I love you beyond the beyond!”

A lot can change in a year, however.

(Instagram)

In September 2024, Lydia was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterized by intense body pain and fatigue. She says Milton was not supportive during this struggle.

Lydia now emphasizes that she had been “given the silent treatment” by her husband ever since she asked for a divorce in March… despite the fact that they were living together in his parents’ house.

At this point, though, the stars are living apart — and have been for months.

“I’m never gonna settle for less than I deserve… I’m not gonna keep choosing feeling belittled, feeling dismissed,” she added on this podcast.

“I cannot keep being in a place where I’m not wanted. I’m trying to put back the pieces that he broke.”