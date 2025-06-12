Dua Lipa and Callum Turner: Engaged!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged!

The pop icon confirmed the long-rumored news in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she told the outlet.

“It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While the confirmation is exciting, the news is not much of a surprise.

Dua has been rocking a ring on that finger for quite some time now.

Of course, there were lingering questions about whether she and Callum were really engaged … or if Ms. Lipa was just enjoying letting people believe that she is while she flashes that ring?

Dua Lipa poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Is Dua Lipa engaged?

The debate heated up in March, when Dua and actor Callum enjoyed a very high-profile date night.

On Tuesday, March 11, the two left Dorian, a restaurant, in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London.

As Just Jared reports, the pair were holding hands.

Clearly, they were still going strong following breakup rumors. And fans noted that Dua was still sporting a giant rock on her left hand.

Callum Turner attends the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “Masters Of The Air” at Regency Village Theatre on January 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The couple are not new, of cource. Dua and Callum have been linked since January 2024.

In July of last year, the two went Instagram official to confirm their romance.

Engagement whispers began about eight months later.

What’s with Dua Lipa and that diamond ring?

In late 2024, photographers snapped pics of Dua Lipa wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger — as someone who is engaged might.

Since then, her fans have been abuzz with excitement.

Given how long the two waited to go Instagram official, it’s not surprising that they took their time before confirming their engagement.

Dua Lipa arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Sometimes, albeit rarely, a diamond on the ring finger is nothing more than a piece of jewelry.

But fans quickly saw this particular rock for what it was.

And now, they’re offering their enthusiastic congrats to Dua and Callum!

Who is Callum Turner again?

Dua Lipa needs no introduction. But while Callum Turner is an actor and a public figure, he not quite as famous.

Callum Turner attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Callum’s very British acting career may have limited his global exposure.

But many may recognize him from The Borgias or, unfortunately, from the second and third Fantastic Beasts films.

We wish Dua and Callum all of the best with their engagement.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.