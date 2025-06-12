Beyoncé Staying Strong Despite Reports of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Sales Slump

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Beyoncé maybe the pop star of the century, but is 2025 her year?

Earlier this spring, Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour with a little help from her kids.

However, the tour has had ups and downs. Trouble in concert crowds coupled with reports of lower-than-expected ticket sales are not a winning combo.

How is Queen Bey keeping it together?

Beyoncé is stronger than her reported ticket sales

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Beyoncé is managing to remain positive despite some early setbacks.

“It’s very upsetting and quite frankly shocking that the tickets are not selling out as fast as they have in the past,” the insider described.

“Everyone on team Beyoncé is insisting it’s not the dire situation that social media is trying to make it out to be,” the source added.

“Still, it’s very stressful.”

In late April, Beyoncé launched her Cowboy Carter tour. Past tours have sold out more quickly than this 32-date tour, which will include Europe as well as North America.

The good news is that, with only a month and a half remaining in the tour, thousands of tickets remain available. On July 26, she will conclude the tour in Las Vegas.

The bad news is that musicians generally want to sell tickets. Instantly selling out does suck (and is sometimes the work of scalpers!) for fans, but money is money.

Slow ticket sales usually mean that something is wrong.

‘A huge dose of humble pie’

“Beyoncé has very high standards,” the insider pointed out.

“And,” the source continued, she “is used to not only selling out but selling out very quickly.”

The insider then reasoned: “So no doubt this is a huge dose of humble pie for her.”

“She didn’t show any sort of distress or worry on opening night though,” the source emphasized. “She was every bit the superstar and fully in her Sasha Fierce alter ego.”

The insider highlighted: “Having Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage with her took a ton of her attention.” As we reported, both joined their mom on stage — to the delight of the audience.

“She was fussing over them the whole night,” the source characterized, “and very much the stage mother.”

Even her controversial husband is allegedly helpful

“Jay-Z was there to support her backstage too,” the insider furnished. “He knows exactly what to say to help boost her up and get her ready to face the crowd.”

According to the source: “She’s very happy with the way the show went and so were the fans, so she’s focused on that.”

Money is a numbers game. But putting on a good concert doesn’t have to be.

It’s good to hear that Queen Bey has the support of her family amidst any doubts or difficulties.

As for the alleged slump in sales … if they’re true, it might not be about Beyoncé, personally.

This could be about economic uncertainty (the real kind, not the 2016-era euphemism for racism) as America’s Mad King sabotages the economy.

It could also be because, you know, Cowboy Carter is a different genre.

That can be a tough sell, even for loyal fans.