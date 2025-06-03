Pusha T Blasts Kanye West In Shocking Tirade: ‘He’s Not a Man’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when Kanye West and Pusha T were not only the closest of friends, but also partners in a number of wildly successful business ventures.

But as with just about every other high-profile relationship in Kanye’s life, the friendship came to an end in ugly fashion when the mentally unstable genius launched a series of unprovoked attacks against Push during one of his many social media meltdowns.

Now, the hip hop icon who first gained fame as one half of the legendary duo Clipse is fighting fire with fire and lashing out as his former mentor in a tirade that can best be described as Kanye-esque.

Pusha T attends the “Piece By Piece” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pusha T goes off on Kanye: He knows I know he’s fake

As with most of his recent drama, Kanye was the instigator in this latest beef.

But in a change of pace, the trouble began when West attempted to make amends, tweeting, “I miss me and Pusha’s friendship.”

During a recent interview with GQ, Push made it clear that he has no intention of accepting Ye’s olive branch.

“Let me tell you something. He’s a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right?” the rapper, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, told the magazine.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

“But that’s why me and him don’t get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don’t think he’s a man. He knows it. And that’s why we can’t build with each other no more,” Pusha T continued.

“That’s why me and him don’t click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He’s showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”

Thornton went on to reveal that — like just about everyone else — he disapproves of Kanye’s embrace of Nazism and symbols associated with the KKK and white supremacy.

He also maintains that the disagreements Ye fumed about on social media were matters that the two men had already discussed and resolved privately.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

“It’s like, bro, you’ve been mentioning me, screaming about me… you got every soul believing that I’ve done such a great injustice to you. And that’s a lie. He goes on his rants,” Push explained.

“The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he’s having and crying about online right now, I’ve told him distinctly about those things, distinctly,” the rapper continued.

“So when he gets up there and with his KKK mask and he’s screaming behind it like a pro wrestler—he got to scream behind a mask. He don’t talk to me like he talks to others.

Kanye recently renounced antisemitism after months of praising Hitler, so there are hopes that his mental health has stabilized in recent weeks.

But it sounds like the bridge between West and his former friend Pusha T has been incinerated beyond repair.