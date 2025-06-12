David Eason: Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter Dies at 7 Years Old

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news out of the world of reality television this week:

David Eason’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Leedham, has lost her very young daughter, Lailah, at just seven years old.

Leedham shares 10-year old son Kaden with the Teen Mom alum, having earned sole custody of the child after a 2019 court battle.

(Eason then married Jenelle Evans in 2017 and the pair welcomed daughter Ensley before they got divorced just a few months ago.)

David Eason, Marissa Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This post is about Leedham and her daughter, however.

“Our friend Olivia Leedham tragically lost her beautiful seven-year-old daughter, Lailah Price, yesterday,” a GoFundMe description reads online.

“She was in the emergency room several times without a diagnosis, and while in the hospital Friday night, she had a seizure and passed away early Saturday morning, June 7th.”

A friend of Leedham announced this horrible development via the aforementioned GoFundMe … which seeks support to cover living expenses for Leedham and her son over the next couple of months.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Olivia is a single mom to Kaden, age 10, and Lailah, age 7. Lailah was a bright light in our family and loved life and Jesus very much,” the GoFundMe went on, concluding as follows:

Olivia takes pride in supporting her children and providing for them as a barber, but in light of this terrible tragedy, we are trying to raise money to help her over the next few months covering living expenses, etc. as she tries to heal after this tragic loss.

Please keep this family in your prayers as they need them moving forward

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Eason is not a sympathetic figure, having often uttered racist slurs… having once shot and killed his family’s pet dog… and having seemingly broken Evans’ collarbone in an ugly incident about six years ago.

In court documents obtained by various outlets this spring, Evans listed the date of her and David’s separation as February 16, 2024.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Evans wrote back then, adding of Eason:

“Defendant has committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.”

All this may be true, but our thoughts remain with Olivia Leedham and her loved ones in the wake of their unimaginable loss. May little Lailah rest in peace.



