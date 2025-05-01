Will LeBron James Retire Following Lakers’ Playoff Elimination?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LeBron James’ season started off on a historic note, when he and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to suit up for an NBA game.

But the King’s 2024-25 campaign ended in disappointment Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs following a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And to make matters worse, it all went down right in front of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet! (Okay, the Lakers probably weren’t too worried about that part.)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers gathers himself after taking a hard hit while playing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Last night’s loss has left many fans wondering if they had just watched the league’s greatest player take the court for the last time.

LeBron James addresses retirement question in postgame press conference

The question of whether LeBron will retire has been circulating for years.

The basketball legend turned 40 this season, and he’s accomplished just about everything that can be achieved on the court.

So it didn’t come as a surprise when James was asked about the possibility of retirement following Wednesday’s loss.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I don’t know,” he told reporters, according to the Sporting News. “I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens.



“And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

Interestingly, the other contender for the GOAT title, Michael Jordan, stepped away from the court for good at 40 — LeBron’s age.

Of course, James entered the league straight out of high school, so he’s played a bit longer than MJ.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a foul during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

King James reigns supreme

Last night’s game concluded James’ 22nd season in the NBA.

He’s spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (in two stints with the team), seven with the Lakers, and four with the Miami Heat.

During that time, he’s won four championships and four league MVP awards. We may never settle the debate of whether LeBron is the greatest to ever play the game, but he’s certainly a strong contender.

We’re sure James would love to cap off his career by earning one more ring, and the possibility of going out on top might convince him to return for another season.

He’ll have to make a decision with regard to the Lakers by June 29. If he doesn’t re-commit to the team by then, he’ll become a free agent.

However the situation unfolds, basketball fans around the world are no doubt grateful they had the opportunity to witness the reign of King James.