Tim McGraw ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: What’s Missing?

Tim McGraw was virtually unrecognizable in a recent photo op.

Clark Kent without his glasses. Zoey Deschanel without her bangs. Some people seem to shapeshift beyond recognition when you take away their signature accessory.

Country singer Tim McGraw is no exception.

Even when posing beside wife Faith Hill, you might never know that it was him without his hat.

Is that Tim McGraw?

On Monday, April 21, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both of whom are Country singers, spent the evening at Carnegie Hall.

The two were there to support their eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw.

Gracie was there to perform in a concert presentation of John Monsky’s The Great War & The Great Gatsby.

LOOK AT THEM!!! 🥹🫶🏻

The proud parents posed for photos at the event.

And this is where, as you can see in social media photos, the supportive father nearly evaded recognition.

He wore a suit.

And while he kept his boots on despite the formal wear, he was not sporting his signature ginormous hat.

What was Gracie up to?

The Great War & The Great Gatsby also featured performers Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, and Diego Andres Rodriguez.

The John Monsky show is “equal parts concert, suspense, drama, romance, tribute, and exhibition of rare and iconic images and film from the National Archives.”

Notably, Gracie made her off-Broadway debut last autumn as part of the cast of Babe.

“I’m so honored to be able to do this with these people!!” the eldest daughter of the Country music power couple wrote on her Instagram Story to announce her role in the concert.

“I feel so undeserving to be in this group,” she admitted.

“BUT, we are having so so much fun,” Gracie shared. “I’m truly at a loss. I love my job.”

About the hat …

As we noted, McGraw is far from alone when it comes to one simple change radically altering his look.

Human memory has many flaws, but it strives for efficiency.

Recognizing someone by a few context clues (like a hat) is easier than memorizing a face.

With practice, we can latch onto cheeks and chins and noses and other, less mutable identifying characteristics.

It works when Real Housewives has four similarly styled white brunettes. And it can work for fans of Tim McGraw who want to spot him when he’s all dressed up.