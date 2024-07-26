Will LeBron James Retire From the NBA Following Olympics?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is LeBron James planning to retire from the NBA?

It’s a question that’s on the minds of many basketball fans as the living legend approaches a crossroads in his career.

As you’re likely aware, the 2024 Summer Olympics will kick off today with an opening ceremony in Paris.

LeBron James at the Olympics: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Now, LeBron has been a dominant force on the team since his first Olympics back in 2004.

He’s earned three medals with the team — one bronze and two golds — and he’s hoping to cap off his career as an olympiad by bringing home the gold one last time.

Yes, at 39, it’s not impossible that LeBron will return for the 2028 games in Los Angeles. But it’s highly unlikely.

Of course, these days, your average Angeleno is probably concerned with a more immediate question.

Back in April, LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs following a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

At the time, many fans speculated that the basketball legend might decide to call it quits.

LeBron addressed the matter with a non-committal tweet:

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

“When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then [hushing emoji]. Love.”

That’s not the kind of statement that’s likely to ease the minds of Lakers fans.

Fortunately, they’re likely to get at least one more season from LeBron for one simple reason …

The Bronny Era Is Just Beginning

Last month, the Lakers drafter Lebron’s 19-year-old son, Bronny James.

LeBron has spoken at length about his lifelong goal of playing in an NBA game with his eldest child.

And you can be certain that he’s not about to give up now, with the dream so close to coming true.

So we can be fairly certain that LeBron James will not retire ahead of the NBA season that starts in October.

But if you’re a fan of King James, you’ll want to make sure to catch his upcoming performance in Paris.

It’ll probably be the last time that you get to see him in a Team USA uniform.