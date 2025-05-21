Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Husband’s Tragic Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton has issued a statement about the passing of her long-time husband Carl Dean.

As previously reported, Dean died on March 3 at his home in Nashville at the age of 82. He and the country music legend had been married for over 60 years.

So very sad, the former news; and also so very impressive, the latter accomplishment.

Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

“Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie,” the family wrote via Instagram.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.

“The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

No cause of death was announced along with this post.

Dolly Parton speaks on stage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, meanwhile, Parton followed up this general message with one of her own.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl,” the beloved artist wrote online.

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

Parton’s sister, Stella Parton, also opened up about her brother-in-law’s death, stating this week on Twitter:

“On behalf of my sister Dolly, our family and Carl’s family we appreciate your prayers at this time.”

Dolly Parton speaks on stage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 6, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dean and Parton got married 1966.

While the singer has toured the world and attended an endless array of red carpet events, Dean was well known, for well, NOT being well know. He chose to shun the spotlight at almost every occasion.

Still, Parton — who met Dean in 1964 at a Wishy Washy Laundromat the same day she moved to town to Tennessee to start her amazing music career — would gush about her spouse in various interviews over the years.

“We’re the perfect partners,” she told Us Weekly in 2022.

“We both have a great sense of humor. … We’re able to solve any problem and any situation, making a joke about it and not letting it get too heavy, but we respect each other and we like each other. We lucked up, let’s put it that way.”

Carl Dean is survived by Parton and his two siblings, Sandra and Donnie. May he rest in peace.