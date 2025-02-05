Todd Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Are Mistreating Him Due to Trump Support

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd Chrisley claims that he’s a victim of anti-MAGA discrimination.

Chrisley is currently behind bars serving a 12-year sentence on fraud and tax evasion charges.

And he claims that at least one guard has singled him out for mistreatment due to his support of President Donald Trump.

Todd Chrisley Claims He’s Being Victimized By Anti-Trump Guards

According to a new report from TMZ, Todd recently told his lawyer that an irate corrections officer removed a “Make America Great Again” sticker from a chair in his cell.

Chrisley alleged that other prisoners were allowed to keep the stickers in their cells.

The TMZ report claims that “Todd believes guards are against him because he supports Trump.”

The Truth of the Matter

Of course, it seems somewhat improbable that a bunch of Florida prison guards would be so vehemently anti-Trump that they would be willing to risk their jobs over it.

The more likely explanation here is that Todd is taking a page from Joe Exotic’s playbook and trying to score a pardon from Trump.

As you may recall, the Tiger King star was locked up on murder-for-hire charges back in 2019. He’s been appealing to Trump for a pardon ever since, but to no avail.

Now, Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent, is angling for a pardon — but he probably won’t be any more successful.

The Case Against the Chrisleys

Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were both convicted on charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in 2022.

And their lawyer is still insisting that the charges were bogus.

“Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases,” says Surgent.

“Todd has faith he will be given due consideration, because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system.”

Chrisley’s daughter Savannah spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention, so Trump is probably aware of the family’s story.

But unless new evidence emerges in the Chrisleys’ favor, they’ll probably have to wait for the end of Trump’s term to receive a pardon.

Throughout his incarceration, Todd has made numerous allegations against FPC Pensacola and its guards.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ that it’s “committed to ensuring the safety and security of the individuals in our custody, our employees, and the public,” adding:

“Allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken if such allegations are proven true, including the possibility of referral for criminal prosecution when appropriate.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.